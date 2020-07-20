2371 Milano

Amenities
Gorgeous two story home located in the prestigious Vellano Country Club Estates. This 24 hour security gated home has 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The home has an office / library downstairs and a loft upstairs. One bedroom downstairs. Very open and spacious floor plan. 4 car garage with 2 separate two car garages. One of the must see rental in Chino Hills!