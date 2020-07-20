2371 Milano

Amenities

Chino Hills lease located in prestigious Vellano Country Club presented by Johnathan Chao and Fanny Chao of Keller Williams Premier Properties. Should you be interested in a private showing, please feel free to contact Johnathan Chao at 6268231027.



Gorgeous two story home located in the prestigious Vellano Country Club Estates. This 24 hour security gated home has 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The home has an office / library downstairs and a loft upstairs. One bedroom downstairs. Very open and spacious floor plan. 4 car garage with 2 separate two car garages. One of the must see rental in Chino Hills!