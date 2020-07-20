All apartments in Chino Hills
2371 Milano

2371 Milano Ter · No Longer Available
Location

2371 Milano Ter, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Chino Hills lease located in prestigious Vellano Country Club presented by Johnathan Chao and Fanny Chao of Keller Williams Premier Properties. Should you be interested in a private showing, please feel free to contact Johnathan Chao at 6268231027.

Gorgeous two story home located in the prestigious Vellano Country Club Estates. This 24 hour security gated home has 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The home has an office / library downstairs and a loft upstairs. One bedroom downstairs. Very open and spacious floor plan. 4 car garage with 2 separate two car garages. One of the must see rental in Chino Hills!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2371 Milano have any available units?
2371 Milano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 2371 Milano currently offering any rent specials?
2371 Milano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2371 Milano pet-friendly?
No, 2371 Milano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 2371 Milano offer parking?
Yes, 2371 Milano offers parking.
Does 2371 Milano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2371 Milano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2371 Milano have a pool?
No, 2371 Milano does not have a pool.
Does 2371 Milano have accessible units?
No, 2371 Milano does not have accessible units.
Does 2371 Milano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2371 Milano has units with dishwashers.
Does 2371 Milano have units with air conditioning?
No, 2371 Milano does not have units with air conditioning.
