1970 SCENIC RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool bbq/grill some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill internet access

POOLSIDE BUNGALOW/ GORGEOUS VIEWS - Property Id: 108249



260 Square Feet

Poolside Studio Bungalow with Vaulted Ceilings and Wood Beam Accents

Large Windows with Amazing Views

Private Bath, Closet

Clothes Closet

Small Bar Sink Area with Mini Refrigerator and Cabinets/Access to large refrigerator

Move in Ready with New Paint, Carpet, and Blinds

Utilities included- electricity/water/gas/garbage

Internet and cable TV included

Brand new Microwave Oven/never been used

Weber BBQ grill on bungalow terrace/ access to gas grill

House Keeper twice a month

Driveway parking

$1500 / Month- $500 security deposit- Month to month rental-no long term lease

Great Neighborhood- Close to colleges/freeway/grocery stores and airport Safe, beautiful, and fun!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108249

Property Id 108249



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4786307)