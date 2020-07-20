1970 SCENIC RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities
POOLSIDE BUNGALOW/ GORGEOUS VIEWS - Property Id: 108249
260 Square Feet
Poolside Studio Bungalow with Vaulted Ceilings and Wood Beam Accents
Large Windows with Amazing Views
Private Bath, Closet
Clothes Closet
Small Bar Sink Area with Mini Refrigerator and Cabinets/Access to large refrigerator
Move in Ready with New Paint, Carpet, and Blinds
Utilities included- electricity/water/gas/garbage
Internet and cable TV included
Brand new Microwave Oven/never been used
Weber BBQ grill on bungalow terrace/ access to gas grill
House Keeper twice a month
Driveway parking
$1500 / Month- $500 security deposit- Month to month rental-no long term lease
Great Neighborhood- Close to colleges/freeway/grocery stores and airport Safe, beautiful, and fun!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108249
Property Id 108249
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4786307)