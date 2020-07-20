All apartments in Chino Hills
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
1970 SCENIC RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

1970 SCENIC RIDGE DRIVE

1970 Scenic Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1970 Scenic Ridge Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
POOLSIDE BUNGALOW/ GORGEOUS VIEWS - Property Id: 108249

260 Square Feet
Poolside Studio Bungalow with Vaulted Ceilings and Wood Beam Accents
Large Windows with Amazing Views
Private Bath, Closet
Clothes Closet
Small Bar Sink Area with Mini Refrigerator and Cabinets/Access to large refrigerator
Move in Ready with New Paint, Carpet, and Blinds
Utilities included- electricity/water/gas/garbage
Internet and cable TV included
Brand new Microwave Oven/never been used
Weber BBQ grill on bungalow terrace/ access to gas grill
House Keeper twice a month
Driveway parking
$1500 / Month- $500 security deposit- Month to month rental-no long term lease
Great Neighborhood- Close to colleges/freeway/grocery stores and airport Safe, beautiful, and fun!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108249
Property Id 108249

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4786307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1970 SCENIC RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
1970 SCENIC RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 1970 SCENIC RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1970 SCENIC RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1970 SCENIC RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1970 SCENIC RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1970 SCENIC RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1970 SCENIC RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 1970 SCENIC RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1970 SCENIC RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1970 SCENIC RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1970 SCENIC RIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1970 SCENIC RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1970 SCENIC RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1970 SCENIC RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1970 SCENIC RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1970 SCENIC RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1970 SCENIC RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
