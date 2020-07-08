17604 Wildflower Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

TURN KEY BEAUTIFUL HOME IN THE BUTTERFIELD RANCH AREA ?located on a quiet cul-de-sac street this home features a bonus room, recessed lighting, high ceilings, remodeled bathrooms, new carpet, and new air-conditioning.

The Gourmet Kitchen is a chef's delight with a lot of cabinets, new stunning quartz countertops, center island bar seating, gas cooktop, and dishwasher. The large covered patio provides shade and space for outdoor entertaining.

The family room has a cozy fireplace. There are 2 bedrooms downstairs including a bonus room. They share a separate handicap bathroom with a new sink and granite countertop. Upstairs is a luxurious master suite with double doors entry, master bath with porcelain tile floors, double sink countertop, and jacuzzi tub. Large wall closet with built-in organizer. 2 additional bedrooms located upstairs share a remodeled bathroom with dual sinks.

Most bedrooms have plantation shutters, dual pane windows, ceiling fans, mirror doors closet, and laminate wood flooring. This home also features a two-car garage, a large lot size of usable space with an aluminum patio covered. Tucked away in a secluded neighborhood within close proximity to excellent schools, parks, trails, shopping, and freeways. This home is a must-see.