Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
17604 Wildflower Place
Last updated December 11 2019 at 1:52 PM

17604 Wildflower Place

17604 Wildflower Place · No Longer Available
Location

17604 Wildflower Place, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
TURN KEY BEAUTIFUL HOME IN THE BUTTERFIELD RANCH AREA ?located on a quiet cul-de-sac street this home features a bonus room, recessed lighting, high ceilings, remodeled bathrooms, new carpet, and new air-conditioning.
The Gourmet Kitchen is a chef's delight with a lot of cabinets, new stunning quartz countertops, center island bar seating, gas cooktop, and dishwasher. The large covered patio provides shade and space for outdoor entertaining.
The family room has a cozy fireplace. There are 2 bedrooms downstairs including a bonus room. They share a separate handicap bathroom with a new sink and granite countertop. Upstairs is a luxurious master suite with double doors entry, master bath with porcelain tile floors, double sink countertop, and jacuzzi tub. Large wall closet with built-in organizer. 2 additional bedrooms located upstairs share a remodeled bathroom with dual sinks.
Most bedrooms have plantation shutters, dual pane windows, ceiling fans, mirror doors closet, and laminate wood flooring. This home also features a two-car garage, a large lot size of usable space with an aluminum patio covered. Tucked away in a secluded neighborhood within close proximity to excellent schools, parks, trails, shopping, and freeways. This home is a must-see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17604 Wildflower Place have any available units?
17604 Wildflower Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 17604 Wildflower Place have?
Some of 17604 Wildflower Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17604 Wildflower Place currently offering any rent specials?
17604 Wildflower Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17604 Wildflower Place pet-friendly?
No, 17604 Wildflower Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 17604 Wildflower Place offer parking?
Yes, 17604 Wildflower Place offers parking.
Does 17604 Wildflower Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17604 Wildflower Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17604 Wildflower Place have a pool?
No, 17604 Wildflower Place does not have a pool.
Does 17604 Wildflower Place have accessible units?
Yes, 17604 Wildflower Place has accessible units.
Does 17604 Wildflower Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17604 Wildflower Place has units with dishwashers.

