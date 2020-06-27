16979 East Lane

Amenities

Imagine being surrounded by over 10,000 acres of open space, with canyon and mountain views, far away from the city. Well, not that far: this detached guesthouse is 2-minutes from a Circle K, 10-minutes from Whole Foods, 12-minutes from Starbucks, 16-minutes from Target, 20-minutes from Cal State Fullerton, 30-minutes from Ontario Airport, 35-minutes from Disneyland and an hour from Downtown LA. We poured our heart and soul into this renovated guesthouse. Youll feel like youre on vacation.



Youll enjoy about 400 sq ft of openness. Up against the window is a pub table, with two bar stools. The perfect height to enjoy the canyon views. Up against the wall, with the sloped ceiling, is a sofa bed. This sofa easily turns into a twin sized bed. The kitchenette has a brand new fridge, brand new bar sink faucet and perfectly-sized microwave. No counter top heating device, but with a microwave, youre good. We have a nice sized armoire, enough to hold about 10-20 hanging shirts, dresses, suits, etc. The brand new Tuft & Needle foam mattress (with over 7,000 reviews on Amazon, 4-stars), is extremely comfortable. We purchased a platform bed, which allows zero interference with the backyard view. We will be getting shades for the windows, but for now, the windows are naked. We have a modern, relaxed lamp in the corner, and thats it. The extra open space allows plenty of room for an air mattress, that we purchased two-years ago at Costco. Its a full-sized mattress, that can be adjusted for firmness. The bathroom was gutted. Brand new everything: sink, toilet, and shower. The floor is brand new life-proof laminate - designed to take a beating, and look brand new after a cleaning.