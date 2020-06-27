All apartments in Chino Hills
16979 East Lane

16979 East Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16979 East Lane, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Imagine being surrounded by over 10,000 acres of open space, with canyon and mountain views, far away from the city. Well, not that far: this detached guesthouse is 2-minutes from a Circle K, 10-minutes from Whole Foods, 12-minutes from Starbucks, 16-minutes from Target, 20-minutes from Cal State Fullerton, 30-minutes from Ontario Airport, 35-minutes from Disneyland and an hour from Downtown LA. We poured our heart and soul into this renovated guesthouse. Youll feel like youre on vacation.

Youll enjoy about 400 sq ft of openness. Up against the window is a pub table, with two bar stools. The perfect height to enjoy the canyon views. Up against the wall, with the sloped ceiling, is a sofa bed. This sofa easily turns into a twin sized bed. The kitchenette has a brand new fridge, brand new bar sink faucet and perfectly-sized microwave. No counter top heating device, but with a microwave, youre good. We have a nice sized armoire, enough to hold about 10-20 hanging shirts, dresses, suits, etc. The brand new Tuft & Needle foam mattress (with over 7,000 reviews on Amazon, 4-stars), is extremely comfortable. We purchased a platform bed, which allows zero interference with the backyard view. We will be getting shades for the windows, but for now, the windows are naked. We have a modern, relaxed lamp in the corner, and thats it. The extra open space allows plenty of room for an air mattress, that we purchased two-years ago at Costco. Its a full-sized mattress, that can be adjusted for firmness. The bathroom was gutted. Brand new everything: sink, toilet, and shower. The floor is brand new life-proof laminate - designed to take a beating, and look brand new after a cleaning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16979 East Lane have any available units?
16979 East Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 16979 East Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16979 East Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16979 East Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16979 East Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 16979 East Lane offer parking?
No, 16979 East Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16979 East Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16979 East Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16979 East Lane have a pool?
No, 16979 East Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16979 East Lane have accessible units?
No, 16979 East Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16979 East Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16979 East Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16979 East Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16979 East Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
