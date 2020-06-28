16665 Catena Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated courtyard bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

FURNISHED FOR LEASE & FOR SALE. MAGNIFICENT CITY LIGHT AND MOUNTAIN VIEW. Beautiful highly upgraded semi-custom home located in guard gated community of Vellano. Many custom interior upgrades include remodeled kitchen with Viking Professional Series Appliances. Unique floorpan features courtyard with private logia and private bedroom plus a second story private bedroom with its own kitchenette and viewing deck. Home features 5 bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths. 5501 soft., 4 car garage, 14537 sqft lot with outstanding view. Excellent home for entertaining yet practical for every day living. Interior has been tastefully upgraded and customized throughout. All bedrooms suites include their own private bath. Master suite features his and her's separate bathrooms, soaking tub and private balcony deck with outdoor fireplace. Vellano is a private gated community and includes 24 hour security guard for extra safety and security. ChinoHills is recognized amongst the safest cities in the county and is surrounded by rolling hills, parks, new shopping and great schools. A very special place to live. and a Must See Property. Call Today.