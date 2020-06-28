All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated March 20 2020 at 2:30 PM

16665 Catena Drive

16665 Catena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16665 Catena Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
FURNISHED FOR LEASE & FOR SALE. MAGNIFICENT CITY LIGHT AND MOUNTAIN VIEW. Beautiful highly upgraded semi-custom home located in guard gated community of Vellano. Many custom interior upgrades include remodeled kitchen with Viking Professional Series Appliances. Unique floorpan features courtyard with private logia and private bedroom plus a second story private bedroom with its own kitchenette and viewing deck. Home features 5 bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths. 5501 soft., 4 car garage, 14537 sqft lot with outstanding view. Excellent home for entertaining yet practical for every day living. Interior has been tastefully upgraded and customized throughout. All bedrooms suites include their own private bath. Master suite features his and her's separate bathrooms, soaking tub and private balcony deck with outdoor fireplace. Vellano is a private gated community and includes 24 hour security guard for extra safety and security. ChinoHills is recognized amongst the safest cities in the county and is surrounded by rolling hills, parks, new shopping and great schools. A very special place to live. and a Must See Property. Call Today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16665 Catena Drive have any available units?
16665 Catena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 16665 Catena Drive have?
Some of 16665 Catena Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16665 Catena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16665 Catena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16665 Catena Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16665 Catena Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 16665 Catena Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16665 Catena Drive offers parking.
Does 16665 Catena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16665 Catena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16665 Catena Drive have a pool?
No, 16665 Catena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16665 Catena Drive have accessible units?
No, 16665 Catena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16665 Catena Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16665 Catena Drive has units with dishwashers.
