16404 Misty Hill Dr

MISTY HILL DRIVE, CHINO HILLS 91709 (4 BED / 2.5 BATH) - This beautiful property has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,549 living sq. feet and central air/heat. Enter into a spacious formal living room with high vaulted ceilings which creates a grand entrance. The living room opens into the kitchen and living space with a door that leads to the beautifully landscaped backyard. The interior has been newly painted, carpet is in great condition and the staircase has a split platform leading to both sides of the upstairs that is stunning. This property is located in the prestigious gated community of Los Serranos Ranch which is walking distance from the award winning Blue Ribbon Wickman Elementary school.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Unified

UTILITIES: Tenants pay all utilities

GARDENING: Tenants billed $80 monthly

PETS: May be allowed. Submit photo with applicatioms



