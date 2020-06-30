All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 16404 Misty Hill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
16404 Misty Hill Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

16404 Misty Hill Dr

16404 Misty Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16404 Misty Hill Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MISTY HILL DRIVE, CHINO HILLS 91709 (4 BED / 2.5 BATH) - This beautiful property has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,549 living sq. feet and central air/heat. Enter into a spacious formal living room with high vaulted ceilings which creates a grand entrance. The living room opens into the kitchen and living space with a door that leads to the beautifully landscaped backyard. The interior has been newly painted, carpet is in great condition and the staircase has a split platform leading to both sides of the upstairs that is stunning. This property is located in the prestigious gated community of Los Serranos Ranch which is walking distance from the award winning Blue Ribbon Wickman Elementary school.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Unified
UTILITIES: Tenants pay all utilities
GARDENING: Tenants billed $80 monthly
PETS: May be allowed. Submit photo with applicatioms

(RLNE2650557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16404 Misty Hill Dr have any available units?
16404 Misty Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 16404 Misty Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16404 Misty Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16404 Misty Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16404 Misty Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16404 Misty Hill Dr offer parking?
No, 16404 Misty Hill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 16404 Misty Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16404 Misty Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16404 Misty Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 16404 Misty Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16404 Misty Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 16404 Misty Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16404 Misty Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16404 Misty Hill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16404 Misty Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16404 Misty Hill Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with GymChino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles