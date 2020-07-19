All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16376 Brancusi Lane

16376 Brancusi Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16376 Brancusi Lane, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

granite counters
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful two story pool home located in a highly desirable Chino Hills neighborhood. As you enter this home you will appreciated the vaulted ceiling and living room windows, that invite an abundance of natural lighting. This home offers a main floor bedroom, prefect for a mother-in-law, office or over night guest. The gourmet kitchen features an island with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets for storage. The very private backyard is an entertaining dream come true featuring a gorgeous saltwater pool, built in BBQ and more. As a extra bonus this home includes fully paid for solar panels to reduce your energy expenses. Now lets not forgot this home is located in the Chino Valley award winning School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16376 Brancusi Lane have any available units?
16376 Brancusi Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 16376 Brancusi Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16376 Brancusi Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16376 Brancusi Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16376 Brancusi Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 16376 Brancusi Lane offer parking?
No, 16376 Brancusi Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16376 Brancusi Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16376 Brancusi Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16376 Brancusi Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16376 Brancusi Lane has a pool.
Does 16376 Brancusi Lane have accessible units?
No, 16376 Brancusi Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16376 Brancusi Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16376 Brancusi Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16376 Brancusi Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16376 Brancusi Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
