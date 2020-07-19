16376 Brancusi Lane

Amenities

Beautiful two story pool home located in a highly desirable Chino Hills neighborhood. As you enter this home you will appreciated the vaulted ceiling and living room windows, that invite an abundance of natural lighting. This home offers a main floor bedroom, prefect for a mother-in-law, office or over night guest. The gourmet kitchen features an island with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets for storage. The very private backyard is an entertaining dream come true featuring a gorgeous saltwater pool, built in BBQ and more. As a extra bonus this home includes fully paid for solar panels to reduce your energy expenses. Now lets not forgot this home is located in the Chino Valley award winning School District.