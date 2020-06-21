All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr

16231 Bermuda Dunes Drive · (909) 985-9796 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16231 Bermuda Dunes Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Chino Hills - 3 Bed 3 Bath House for Lease. This great home sits on a quiet residential street and has new stainless-steel appliances & new carpet. Enter into the combined family room and dining room, continue into the kitchen with Corian countertops and new stainless-steel stove, dishwasher and range hood. Continue around to the large living room with fireplace. At the end of the living room you will see the entry door from the attached 2- car garage as well as a full bathroom. Upstairs you will see a loft at the top of the stairs, to the left is the master suite which has a ceiling fan, private water closet, dual sinks, separate tub and shower and a nice sized walk in closet. On the other side of the loft you will see a full hallway bathroom with dual sinks, a separate laundry room and at the end of the hall you will find the two bedrooms. A gardener is included with the rent. Tenants to be responsible for all utilities. No smoking and no pets. Please contact our office with any questions or to find out how to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr have any available units?
16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr have?
Some of 16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr does offer parking.
Does 16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr have a pool?
No, 16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr have accessible units?
No, 16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with GymChino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity