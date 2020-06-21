16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Chino Hills - 3 Bed 3 Bath House for Lease. This great home sits on a quiet residential street and has new stainless-steel appliances & new carpet. Enter into the combined family room and dining room, continue into the kitchen with Corian countertops and new stainless-steel stove, dishwasher and range hood. Continue around to the large living room with fireplace. At the end of the living room you will see the entry door from the attached 2- car garage as well as a full bathroom. Upstairs you will see a loft at the top of the stairs, to the left is the master suite which has a ceiling fan, private water closet, dual sinks, separate tub and shower and a nice sized walk in closet. On the other side of the loft you will see a full hallway bathroom with dual sinks, a separate laundry room and at the end of the hall you will find the two bedrooms. A gardener is included with the rent. Tenants to be responsible for all utilities. No smoking and no pets. Please contact our office with any questions or to find out how to schedule a viewing.