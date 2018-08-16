16132 Greens Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous Western Hills Custom Estate With An Amazing View of Western Hills Golf Course! NEW AUTO PRIVATE GATE OFFER LOTS OF PRIVACY, This Amazing Home features 5 Beds & 4.5 Baths (3 Suites) , Main Home is 5,594 sq ft +686 sq ft ( Guest House) = 6,280 sq ft , Special Guest House ...686 Sq ft ...(A Separate Fully Finished Living area With Bathroom & Wet Bar) , Fresh New Interior Paint, Upgraded Thru The House plantation wood shutter & custom draperies through the house. Grand double door entry welcomes you with gorgeous crystal chandelier leads to an impressive foyer, marble flooring in entry, living room with fireplace, and master suite with a terrace balcony overlooking the incredible view of the golf course on the main floor. 4 beds & 3 baths on the lower level including a family room that can be use entertainment area. Gourmet kitchen with large kitchen island, built in refrigerator, and granite counter top. Open & airy living room with fireplace and lots of large windows providing abundant of natural lighting and an amazing panoramic view of the backyard. Luxurious main master suite w/fireplace, spacious walk-in closet w/custom cabinetry, en-suite upgraded master bath, separate shower & Jacuzzi bath tub with marble all around, and an terrace balcony overlooking the incredible view of the luscious green golf course and canyon. Professionally landscaped backyard with stone hardscap,lots of greeneries and fruit trees,This home is truly an entertainer's delight.