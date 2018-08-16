All apartments in Chino Hills
Location

16132 Greens Court, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Western Hills Custom Estate With An Amazing View of Western Hills Golf Course! NEW AUTO PRIVATE GATE OFFER LOTS OF PRIVACY, This Amazing Home features 5 Beds & 4.5 Baths (3 Suites) , Main Home is 5,594 sq ft +686 sq ft ( Guest House) = 6,280 sq ft , Special Guest House ...686 Sq ft ...(A Separate Fully Finished Living area With Bathroom & Wet Bar) , Fresh New Interior Paint, Upgraded Thru The House plantation wood shutter & custom draperies through the house. Grand double door entry welcomes you with gorgeous crystal chandelier leads to an impressive foyer, marble flooring in entry, living room with fireplace, and master suite with a terrace balcony overlooking the incredible view of the golf course on the main floor. 4 beds & 3 baths on the lower level including a family room that can be use entertainment area. Gourmet kitchen with large kitchen island, built in refrigerator, and granite counter top. Open & airy living room with fireplace and lots of large windows providing abundant of natural lighting and an amazing panoramic view of the backyard. Luxurious main master suite w/fireplace, spacious walk-in closet w/custom cabinetry, en-suite upgraded master bath, separate shower & Jacuzzi bath tub with marble all around, and an terrace balcony overlooking the incredible view of the luscious green golf course and canyon. Professionally landscaped backyard with stone hardscap,lots of greeneries and fruit trees,This home is truly an entertainer's delight.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16132 Greens Court have any available units?
16132 Greens Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 16132 Greens Court have?
Some of 16132 Greens Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16132 Greens Court currently offering any rent specials?
16132 Greens Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16132 Greens Court pet-friendly?
No, 16132 Greens Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 16132 Greens Court offer parking?
No, 16132 Greens Court does not offer parking.
Does 16132 Greens Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16132 Greens Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16132 Greens Court have a pool?
No, 16132 Greens Court does not have a pool.
Does 16132 Greens Court have accessible units?
No, 16132 Greens Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16132 Greens Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16132 Greens Court does not have units with dishwashers.
