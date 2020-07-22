15636 Rolling Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

A wonderful home on a corner lot! Located in a neighborhood with close proximity to 3 community parks and Chino Hills State Park. Recently remodeled kitchen, bathroom, hard floors throughout, and plantation shutters. You will enjoy an open floor plan kitchen & dining space, as well as a back patio that opens from the kitchen for a desired indoor/outdoor living. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a 2 car garage. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven. Washer and dryer is available for use but not included in the lease, therefore will not be repaired or replaced. Landlord pays trash, sewer and gardener. Landlord will have access to the fruit trees in the backyard with notice to tenant. Pets are welcome. Rent increases $25 per month per pet, no pet deposit.