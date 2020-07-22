All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated January 12 2020 at 6:39 AM

15636 Rolling Ridge Drive

15636 Rolling Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15636 Rolling Ridge Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
A wonderful home on a corner lot! Located in a neighborhood with close proximity to 3 community parks and Chino Hills State Park. Recently remodeled kitchen, bathroom, hard floors throughout, and plantation shutters. You will enjoy an open floor plan kitchen & dining space, as well as a back patio that opens from the kitchen for a desired indoor/outdoor living. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a 2 car garage. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven. Washer and dryer is available for use but not included in the lease, therefore will not be repaired or replaced. Landlord pays trash, sewer and gardener. Landlord will have access to the fruit trees in the backyard with notice to tenant. Pets are welcome. Rent increases $25 per month per pet, no pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15636 Rolling Ridge Drive have any available units?
15636 Rolling Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 15636 Rolling Ridge Drive have?
Some of 15636 Rolling Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15636 Rolling Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15636 Rolling Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15636 Rolling Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15636 Rolling Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15636 Rolling Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15636 Rolling Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 15636 Rolling Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15636 Rolling Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15636 Rolling Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 15636 Rolling Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15636 Rolling Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 15636 Rolling Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15636 Rolling Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15636 Rolling Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
