Great Chino Hills location. 5 bed, 4 bath 3,000 sqft custom home on a large 15,000 sqft lot. 4 bedrooms are located downstairs with a large master suite down as well as a mini suite upstairs. This gated home has extra privacy. No garage, but room for RV parking. Lots of fruit trees including, avocado, orange, and lemon. This home was custom built by the original owner. All bedrooms will have hardwood flooring prior to the new tenants moving in.