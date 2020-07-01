All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

15542 Beach Street

15542 Peach Street · No Longer Available
Location

15542 Peach Street, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Why climb to a roof for a view, when you can stay in a spacious ROOFTOP PENTHOUSE STUDIO with panoramic views?Stylish/Quiet Marina district Picture windows and large deck with spectacular views Spacious ~ charming ~ quiet studio retreat for 1 or 2 adults (only) All comforts and conveniences of home Retro charm, atop classic 30s building Fully equipped kitchen; full bath/tub Queen-size bed ~ hardwood floors ~ well-lit day and night Sound system, flat-screen TV, WIFI Fully-equipped kitchen; private washer/dryer inside unit Shops/Restaurants on neighborhoods Chestnut Street Walk to Golden Gate Bridge Enjoy bay and beach 2 blocks away, at scenic Crissy Field Half-block to Palace of Fine Arts Easy access to SF activities Promenade along the bay to Fort Mason, Ghirardelli Square, The Cannery, Fishermans Wharf, Pier 39 Linger along the waterfront to Ferry Building/Outdoor Market Cross Golden Gate Bridge to nearby Sausalito, then further to the Wine Country

Spacious Penthouse Studio with 360 sweeping views ~ Picture windows ~ Large deck for relaxing and dining ~ Comfortably appointed ~ Fully-equipped kitchen with new appliances, including microwave and dishwasher ~ Washer/Dryer inside unit ~ Sound system, flat screen/cable TV, DSL hookup ~ Full bath with tub ~ Separate storage for luggage and bulky bags ~ Queen-sized bed ~ Hardwood floors ~ excellent lighting, day and night.

Stay within blocks of the Palace of Fine Arts, Golden Gate Bridge, Crissy Field and Marina Green ~ Enjoy easy access to San Franciscos attractions, including Fishermans Wharf, Pier 39, Ghirardelli Square, The Cannery ~ Shops and restaurants on neighborhoods Chestnut Street and nearby Union Street ~ 3 blocks to Golden Gate Bridge, for short ride to waterfront villages of Sausalito and Tiburon ... then continue to Californias colorful wine country.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15542 Beach Street have any available units?
15542 Beach Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 15542 Beach Street have?
Some of 15542 Beach Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15542 Beach Street currently offering any rent specials?
15542 Beach Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15542 Beach Street pet-friendly?
No, 15542 Beach Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 15542 Beach Street offer parking?
No, 15542 Beach Street does not offer parking.
Does 15542 Beach Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15542 Beach Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15542 Beach Street have a pool?
No, 15542 Beach Street does not have a pool.
Does 15542 Beach Street have accessible units?
No, 15542 Beach Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15542 Beach Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15542 Beach Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
