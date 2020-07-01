15542 Beach Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Why climb to a roof for a view, when you can stay in a spacious ROOFTOP PENTHOUSE STUDIO with panoramic views?Stylish/Quiet Marina district Picture windows and large deck with spectacular views Spacious ~ charming ~ quiet studio retreat for 1 or 2 adults (only) All comforts and conveniences of home Retro charm, atop classic 30s building Fully equipped kitchen; full bath/tub Queen-size bed ~ hardwood floors ~ well-lit day and night Sound system, flat-screen TV, WIFI Fully-equipped kitchen; private washer/dryer inside unit Shops/Restaurants on neighborhoods Chestnut Street Walk to Golden Gate Bridge Enjoy bay and beach 2 blocks away, at scenic Crissy Field Half-block to Palace of Fine Arts Easy access to SF activities Promenade along the bay to Fort Mason, Ghirardelli Square, The Cannery, Fishermans Wharf, Pier 39 Linger along the waterfront to Ferry Building/Outdoor Market Cross Golden Gate Bridge to nearby Sausalito, then further to the Wine Country



Spacious Penthouse Studio with 360 sweeping views ~ Picture windows ~ Large deck for relaxing and dining ~ Comfortably appointed ~ Fully-equipped kitchen with new appliances, including microwave and dishwasher ~ Washer/Dryer inside unit ~ Sound system, flat screen/cable TV, DSL hookup ~ Full bath with tub ~ Separate storage for luggage and bulky bags ~ Queen-sized bed ~ Hardwood floors ~ excellent lighting, day and night.



Stay within blocks of the Palace of Fine Arts, Golden Gate Bridge, Crissy Field and Marina Green ~ Enjoy easy access to San Franciscos attractions, including Fishermans Wharf, Pier 39, Ghirardelli Square, The Cannery ~ Shops and restaurants on neighborhoods Chestnut Street and nearby Union Street ~ 3 blocks to Golden Gate Bridge, for short ride to waterfront villages of Sausalito and Tiburon ... then continue to Californias colorful wine country.