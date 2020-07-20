All apartments in Chino Hills
Location

15540 Canon Lane, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
microwave
bathtub
Situated in one of the most prestigious gated community estate areas of chino hills! Incredible VIEWS overlooking West hills golf and rolling hills. It is clean, light and bright and impeccably maintained 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bedroom. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, center island, stainless steel appliances including built-in oven and microwave, six-burner cooktop, recessed lights, Master bedroom upstairs highly upgraded with customized and fitting room, soaking bath tub, Upstairs loft could be a home office or entertainment room. This is home is close to shopping , school and restaurant, Furnitures are included. Ready to move in. TURNKEY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15540 canon lane have any available units?
15540 canon lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 15540 canon lane have?
Some of 15540 canon lane's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15540 canon lane currently offering any rent specials?
15540 canon lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15540 canon lane pet-friendly?
No, 15540 canon lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 15540 canon lane offer parking?
No, 15540 canon lane does not offer parking.
Does 15540 canon lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15540 canon lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15540 canon lane have a pool?
No, 15540 canon lane does not have a pool.
Does 15540 canon lane have accessible units?
No, 15540 canon lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15540 canon lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15540 canon lane does not have units with dishwashers.
