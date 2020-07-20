15540 canon lane

Amenities

Situated in one of the most prestigious gated community estate areas of chino hills! Incredible VIEWS overlooking West hills golf and rolling hills. It is clean, light and bright and impeccably maintained 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bedroom. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, center island, stainless steel appliances including built-in oven and microwave, six-burner cooktop, recessed lights, Master bedroom upstairs highly upgraded with customized and fitting room, soaking bath tub, Upstairs loft could be a home office or entertainment room. This is home is close to shopping , school and restaurant, Furnitures are included. Ready to move in. TURNKEY!