15225 PALISADES VILLAGE LANE

Amenities
Situated in the heart of one of the country's most picturesque coastal communities is The Residences at Palisades Village. Featuring the special amenities of a five-star hotel combined with the unparalleled comfort of home. A rare balance in the center of town, with a tranquil retreat feel. Whether you're cooking a five-course meal or eating take-out, your gourmet kitchen has been designed to take center stage in your home with special touches, blending effortlessly into spacious living and dining areas. The master bedroom adjoins a lavish bath and a luxurious walk-in closet. The bathrooms are a haven of deep comfort, constructed from the finest artisan materials including deep Italian marble tubs and vanities in custom Millwork finishes. These apartments radiate with a timeless elegance and an everyday comfort that makes life a first-class luxury. Private terraces reveal breathtaking views overlooking Sunset Boulevard, with far-reaching westerly views toward the ocean.