Chino Hills, CA
15225 PALISADES VILLAGE LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15225 PALISADES VILLAGE LANE

15225 Palisade St · No Longer Available
Location

15225 Palisade St, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Situated in the heart of one of the country's most picturesque coastal communities is The Residences at Palisades Village. Featuring the special amenities of a five-star hotel combined with the unparalleled comfort of home. A rare balance in the center of town, with a tranquil retreat feel. Whether you're cooking a five-course meal or eating take-out, your gourmet kitchen has been designed to take center stage in your home with special touches, blending effortlessly into spacious living and dining areas. The master bedroom adjoins a lavish bath and a luxurious walk-in closet. The bathrooms are a haven of deep comfort, constructed from the finest artisan materials including deep Italian marble tubs and vanities in custom Millwork finishes. These apartments radiate with a timeless elegance and an everyday comfort that makes life a first-class luxury. Private terraces reveal breathtaking views overlooking Sunset Boulevard, with far-reaching westerly views toward the ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15225 PALISADES VILLAGE LANE have any available units?
15225 PALISADES VILLAGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 15225 PALISADES VILLAGE LANE have?
Some of 15225 PALISADES VILLAGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15225 PALISADES VILLAGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15225 PALISADES VILLAGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15225 PALISADES VILLAGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15225 PALISADES VILLAGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 15225 PALISADES VILLAGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 15225 PALISADES VILLAGE LANE offers parking.
Does 15225 PALISADES VILLAGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15225 PALISADES VILLAGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15225 PALISADES VILLAGE LANE have a pool?
No, 15225 PALISADES VILLAGE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 15225 PALISADES VILLAGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 15225 PALISADES VILLAGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15225 PALISADES VILLAGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15225 PALISADES VILLAGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
