15225 PALISADES VILLAGE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Situated in the heart of one of the country's most picturesque coastal communities is The Residences at Palisades Village. Featuring the special amenities of a five-star hotel combined with the unparalleled comfort of home. A rare balance in the center of town, with a tranquil retreat feel. Whether you're cooking a five-course meal or eating take-out, your gourmet kitchen has been designed to take center stage in your home with special touches, blending effortlessly into spacious living and dining areas. The master bedroom adjoins a lavish bath and a luxurious walk-in closet. The bathrooms are a haven of deep comfort, constructed from the finest artisan materials including deep Italian marble tubs and vanities in custom Millwork finishes. These apartments radiate with a timeless elegance and an everyday comfort that makes life a first-class luxury. Private terraces reveal breathtaking views overlooking Sunset Boulevard, with far-reaching westerly views toward the ocean.