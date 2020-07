Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court pool bbq/grill hot tub

Just remodeled estate in Payne Ranch. Spacious home on a quiet street, Perfect for family gatherings with open floor plan. Great Chino Valley school district. With 1bedroom 1 bath downstairs. Master retreat in upstairs. Large kitchen connect to family room for entertainment. A sparkling pool, spa, and covered patio with outdoor fireplace in the backyard with barbecue island and outdoor kitchen. There's also a private basketball court. Look no further, this is a dream home to live in.