Chino Hills, CA
13524 Treasure Way
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

13524 Treasure Way

13524 Treasure Way · No Longer Available
Chino Hills
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Location

13524 Treasure Way, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
13524 TREASURE WAY, CHINO HILLS 91709 (4 BED - 2 3/4 BATH) - Beautiful 2 story house for lease in Chino Hills features: 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, nicely landscaped front and backyard, 1793 living sq. feet, new carpet, near community park and Chino Shoppes, fireplace in living room, ceiling fans, central heat and A/C, dishwasher, microwave and much more. This beautiful property is located just off Grand and Peyton in the City of Chino Hills.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: CHINO VALLEY
UTILITIES: TENANT PAYS ALL
GARDENING: TENANT BILLED $50 MONTHLY
PETS: NO PETS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2668974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13524 Treasure Way have any available units?
13524 Treasure Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 13524 Treasure Way have?
Some of 13524 Treasure Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13524 Treasure Way currently offering any rent specials?
13524 Treasure Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13524 Treasure Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13524 Treasure Way is pet friendly.
Does 13524 Treasure Way offer parking?
Yes, 13524 Treasure Way offers parking.
Does 13524 Treasure Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13524 Treasure Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13524 Treasure Way have a pool?
No, 13524 Treasure Way does not have a pool.
Does 13524 Treasure Way have accessible units?
No, 13524 Treasure Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13524 Treasure Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13524 Treasure Way has units with dishwashers.
