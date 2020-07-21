Amenities

13524 TREASURE WAY, CHINO HILLS 91709 (4 BED - 2 3/4 BATH) - Beautiful 2 story house for lease in Chino Hills features: 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, nicely landscaped front and backyard, 1793 living sq. feet, new carpet, near community park and Chino Shoppes, fireplace in living room, ceiling fans, central heat and A/C, dishwasher, microwave and much more. This beautiful property is located just off Grand and Peyton in the City of Chino Hills.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: CHINO VALLEY

UTILITIES: TENANT PAYS ALL

GARDENING: TENANT BILLED $50 MONTHLY

PETS: NO PETS



