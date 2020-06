Amenities

2 Story Condo with 2 Master Suites with own baths plus powder room downstairs. Lovely kitchen opens to living/dining room combo and outdoor patio area. Open floorplan with fresh paint, new flooring and upgraded kitchen. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, range, microwave and washer/dryer. Le Parc Complex is across the street from Crossroads Market Place for easy shopping and dining. Major freeways nearby make this a great location for commuting.