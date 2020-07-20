All apartments in Chino Hills
12878 Rimrock Avenue
12878 Rimrock Avenue

12878 Rimrock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12878 Rimrock Avenue, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome home to 12878 RimRock Ave in Chino Hills. This custom 5 Bed 3 Bath pool home with a view that overlooks the valley is one truly to desire. Take a step into your backyard oasis completed with a BBQ island and ample room to entertain your family and friends, then slip away into the master bedroom with its own private master bath and deck that shows impeccable view day and night. A large first floor bedroom with full bath is included for added convenience, separate laundry room, executive office room conversion, RV Parking, front and backyard with garden, fire pit, remodeled kitchen and so much more will leave you in awe. Come make this house your home before it's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12878 Rimrock Avenue have any available units?
12878 Rimrock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 12878 Rimrock Avenue have?
Some of 12878 Rimrock Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12878 Rimrock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12878 Rimrock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12878 Rimrock Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12878 Rimrock Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 12878 Rimrock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12878 Rimrock Avenue offers parking.
Does 12878 Rimrock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12878 Rimrock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12878 Rimrock Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12878 Rimrock Avenue has a pool.
Does 12878 Rimrock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12878 Rimrock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12878 Rimrock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12878 Rimrock Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
