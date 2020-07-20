12878 Rimrock Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool fire pit

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Welcome home to 12878 RimRock Ave in Chino Hills. This custom 5 Bed 3 Bath pool home with a view that overlooks the valley is one truly to desire. Take a step into your backyard oasis completed with a BBQ island and ample room to entertain your family and friends, then slip away into the master bedroom with its own private master bath and deck that shows impeccable view day and night. A large first floor bedroom with full bath is included for added convenience, separate laundry room, executive office room conversion, RV Parking, front and backyard with garden, fire pit, remodeled kitchen and so much more will leave you in awe. Come make this house your home before it's gone.