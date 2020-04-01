Rent Calculator
13522 Abana Street
Last updated May 28 2019 at 9:55 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13522 Abana Street
13522 Abana Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
13522 Abana Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
]3 bedroom 2 car attached Garage****Wood flooring *********Remodeled kitchen ****Remodeled bathroom ****?Gonsalves Elementry , Carmerita middle and Cerritos High/Whitney***Home in move in condition
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13522 Abana Street have any available units?
13522 Abana Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Cerritos, CA
.
Is 13522 Abana Street currently offering any rent specials?
13522 Abana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13522 Abana Street pet-friendly?
No, 13522 Abana Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cerritos
.
Does 13522 Abana Street offer parking?
Yes, 13522 Abana Street offers parking.
Does 13522 Abana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13522 Abana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13522 Abana Street have a pool?
No, 13522 Abana Street does not have a pool.
Does 13522 Abana Street have accessible units?
No, 13522 Abana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13522 Abana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13522 Abana Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13522 Abana Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13522 Abana Street does not have units with air conditioning.
