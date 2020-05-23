11203 AGNES ST Available 07/01/19 SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN CERRITO FOR LEASE - Single level home in highly desired area in Cerrito. Feature 3 bed room and 2 baths with open floor. New paint and partial remodel. Close to all shopping needs and FWY.
(RLNE4977050)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11203 AGNES ST have any available units?
11203 AGNES ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
Is 11203 AGNES ST currently offering any rent specials?
11203 AGNES ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11203 AGNES ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 11203 AGNES ST is pet friendly.
Does 11203 AGNES ST offer parking?
No, 11203 AGNES ST does not offer parking.
Does 11203 AGNES ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11203 AGNES ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11203 AGNES ST have a pool?
No, 11203 AGNES ST does not have a pool.
Does 11203 AGNES ST have accessible units?
No, 11203 AGNES ST does not have accessible units.
Does 11203 AGNES ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 11203 AGNES ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11203 AGNES ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 11203 AGNES ST does not have units with air conditioning.