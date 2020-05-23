All apartments in Cerritos
Find more places like 11203 AGNES ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
11203 AGNES ST
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

11203 AGNES ST

11203 Agnes St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cerritos
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11203 Agnes St, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11203 AGNES ST Available 07/01/19 SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN CERRITO FOR LEASE - Single level home in highly desired area in Cerrito. Feature 3 bed room and 2 baths with open floor. New paint and partial remodel. Close to all shopping needs and FWY.

(RLNE4977050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11203 AGNES ST have any available units?
11203 AGNES ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
Is 11203 AGNES ST currently offering any rent specials?
11203 AGNES ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11203 AGNES ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 11203 AGNES ST is pet friendly.
Does 11203 AGNES ST offer parking?
No, 11203 AGNES ST does not offer parking.
Does 11203 AGNES ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11203 AGNES ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11203 AGNES ST have a pool?
No, 11203 AGNES ST does not have a pool.
Does 11203 AGNES ST have accessible units?
No, 11203 AGNES ST does not have accessible units.
Does 11203 AGNES ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 11203 AGNES ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11203 AGNES ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 11203 AGNES ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave
Cerritos, CA 90703
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703

Similar Pages

Cerritos 1 BedroomsCerritos 2 Bedrooms
Cerritos Apartments with BalconyCerritos Apartments with Parking
Cerritos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA
Cypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cerritos CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine