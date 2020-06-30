All apartments in Carlsbad
7703 Caminito Puerto, A203

7703 Caminito Puerto · No Longer Available
Location

7703 Caminito Puerto, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
tennis court
7703 Caminito Puerto, A203 Available 04/17/20 ***AVAILABLE NOW: Popular La Costa Hills condo 1 BD/1 BA with Garage*** - Located in the gated community of La Costa Hills, this condo comes with a nice floor plan and great natural lighting. New Paint and New Flooring throughout. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and white appliances which opens up to spacious living and dining room areas.
Community amenities include pool/spa/tennis/gym and racquetball court.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE1900545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7703 Caminito Puerto, A203 have any available units?
7703 Caminito Puerto, A203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7703 Caminito Puerto, A203 have?
Some of 7703 Caminito Puerto, A203's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7703 Caminito Puerto, A203 currently offering any rent specials?
7703 Caminito Puerto, A203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7703 Caminito Puerto, A203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7703 Caminito Puerto, A203 is pet friendly.
Does 7703 Caminito Puerto, A203 offer parking?
Yes, 7703 Caminito Puerto, A203 offers parking.
Does 7703 Caminito Puerto, A203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7703 Caminito Puerto, A203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7703 Caminito Puerto, A203 have a pool?
Yes, 7703 Caminito Puerto, A203 has a pool.
Does 7703 Caminito Puerto, A203 have accessible units?
No, 7703 Caminito Puerto, A203 does not have accessible units.
Does 7703 Caminito Puerto, A203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7703 Caminito Puerto, A203 does not have units with dishwashers.

