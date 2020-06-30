Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court garage hot tub tennis court

7703 Caminito Puerto, A203 Available 04/17/20 ***AVAILABLE NOW: Popular La Costa Hills condo 1 BD/1 BA with Garage*** - Located in the gated community of La Costa Hills, this condo comes with a nice floor plan and great natural lighting. New Paint and New Flooring throughout. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and white appliances which opens up to spacious living and dining room areas.

Community amenities include pool/spa/tennis/gym and racquetball court.



