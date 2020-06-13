Apartment List
18 Cheap Apartments for rent in Camarillo, CA

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
14 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
555 Rosewood Ave, Camarillo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,668
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,981
1009 sqft
A resort-like community near Highway 101 and the ocean. Recently renovated apartments feature new appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, and business center. Dogs and cats welcome.
Results within 5 miles of Camarillo
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
8 Units Available
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient on-site amenities include covered parking, a playground and controlled access entry. Every unit includes energy-efficient lighting, additional storage and hardwood-inspired flooring. Situated near Ventura Freeway and the Martinez Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:56am
Rancho Conejo
4 Units Available
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
Studio
$1,750
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Casa Oaks Apartments, a beautiful community with everything you have been searching for. We are located in Newbury Park, California near Rancho Conejo Playfields, delicious local eateries, and plentiful shopping locales.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Saticoy
20 Units Available
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,744
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1297 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Town Center
1 Unit Available
3073 Orleans Lane
3073 Orleans Lane, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,275
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please include your answers below in your initial message to be considered.
Results within 10 miles of Camarillo
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
South Winds
6 Units Available
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1250 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Poinsetta
11 Units Available
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,762
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
972 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
2591 Yardarm Ave
2591 Yardarm Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
THIS NICE 2 bedroom condo close to shopping and parks and beaches ! Please call Farideh at 805-708-3617

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
2567 Sextant Ave
2567 Sextant Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
856 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom in Marina Village - Perfect Penthouse with upgraded kitchen featuring newer granite counters and nice wooden cabinets with gas oven and range. Newer flooring in living room and dining room and both spacious bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
3211 Royal Oaks Drive #C8
3211 Royal Oaks Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
Studio
$800
Room for Rent/Roommate Wanted (THIS IS NOT A STUDIO) - Looking for a professional friendly single person to rent room w/walk in closet, private bath full privileges.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cabrillo
1 Unit Available
1501 Ivywood Dr
1501 Ivywood Drive, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,450
1 Bedroom
Ask
Now Leasing. Studio and Loft units starting for $1400.00. 1BR+Loft units starting for $1550.00 Oxnard is a seaside city west of Los Angeles, in California.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Arundell
1 Unit Available
1376 Walter Street
1376 Walter Street, Ventura, CA
Studio
$1,250
850 sqft
Two Story Office Space/Creative Loft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
College
1 Unit Available
4406 Hope Street
4406 Hope Street, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
Attached apartment for RENT...with outdoor space, private entrance,one bedroom with large closet, kitchenette with small stainless steel refrigerator and microwave oven included. Large living room and bathroom with 2 sinks.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2390 Pleasant Way - 1
2390 Pleasant Way, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
722 sqft
*** Move In Special $500 off *** This quaint 1 bedroom condo features indoor and outdoor living with balcony access from both the living room and bedroom. Temperate California weather makes this cozy space a pleasure to call home.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
2584 Rudder Avenue
2584 Rudder Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
806 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath condo, located in Marina Village. This is a front unit with plenty of natural light. Laundry facility is behind the building, and nearby community pool! It is walking distance to shops, restaurants and 5 minute drive to the beach.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
221 Oakleaf Drive
221 Oak Leaf Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
759 sqft
undefined

1 of 1

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
4342 Waterside Lane
4342 Waterside Lane, Oxnard, CA
4 Bedrooms
$900
2599 sqft
In a upscale neighborhood

June 2020 Camarillo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Camarillo Rent Report. Camarillo rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Camarillo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Camarillo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Camarillo Rent Report. Camarillo rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Camarillo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Camarillo rents declined slightly over the past month

Camarillo rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Camarillo stand at $1,829 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,431 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Camarillo's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Camarillo, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Camarillo

    As rents have increased slightly in Camarillo, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Camarillo is less affordable for renters.

    • Camarillo's median two-bedroom rent of $2,431 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% increase in Camarillo.
    • While Camarillo's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Camarillo than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Camarillo is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

