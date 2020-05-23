All apartments in Camarillo
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:12 PM

2235 CAMILAR DRIVE

2235 Camilar Drive · (805) 482-3209 ext. 312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2235 Camilar Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2235 CAMILAR DRIVE · Avail. Jul 12

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
2235 CAMILAR DRIVE Available 07/12/20 2bed/2bath Condo in Las Posas Gardens. - Spacious 2BED/2BATH condo located in central Camarillo. Large Living room and yard off of sliders. A convenient one-story floor plan features over-sized bedrooms and plenty of storage. Unit includes stove/dishwasher. No neighbors above/below- and a convenient end location adds to your privacy. Community features walkways and easy access to nearby shopping centers. Community pool is available for residents. The unit has 2 assigned covered parking spots and a convenient laundry room onsite.

The final security deposit will be based on credit scores.

Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE2429339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 CAMILAR DRIVE have any available units?
2235 CAMILAR DRIVE has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 2235 CAMILAR DRIVE have?
Some of 2235 CAMILAR DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 CAMILAR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2235 CAMILAR DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 CAMILAR DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2235 CAMILAR DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2235 CAMILAR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2235 CAMILAR DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2235 CAMILAR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2235 CAMILAR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 CAMILAR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2235 CAMILAR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2235 CAMILAR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2235 CAMILAR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 CAMILAR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2235 CAMILAR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
