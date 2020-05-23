Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

2235 CAMILAR DRIVE Available 07/12/20 2bed/2bath Condo in Las Posas Gardens. - Spacious 2BED/2BATH condo located in central Camarillo. Large Living room and yard off of sliders. A convenient one-story floor plan features over-sized bedrooms and plenty of storage. Unit includes stove/dishwasher. No neighbors above/below- and a convenient end location adds to your privacy. Community features walkways and easy access to nearby shopping centers. Community pool is available for residents. The unit has 2 assigned covered parking spots and a convenient laundry room onsite.



The final security deposit will be based on credit scores.



Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.



(RLNE2429339)