Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

5624 Las Virgenes Road

5624 Las Virgenes Road · (818) 968-4585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5624 Las Virgenes Road, Calabasas, CA 91302
Las Virgenes Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1265 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Nestled in the Foothills of Calabasas you will find this two story, tri-level townhome offering resort-like grounds with community pool & spa, greenbelts & recreation room. Conveniently located close to freeways, Malibu, The Commons, local parks & hiking trials. Desirable floor-plan features a private covered patio area overlooking the common area gardens and a 2-car detached garage. Spacious living room with wood flooring & corner fireplace adjacent to a step-up formal dining room. Functional kitchen offers wood cabinetry, tile counter tops, vinyl flooring & recessed lighting. the 1/2 bathroom downstairs is perfect for guests. Upper level features two master suites with private full bathrooms and wall storage closet areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 Las Virgenes Road have any available units?
5624 Las Virgenes Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5624 Las Virgenes Road have?
Some of 5624 Las Virgenes Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5624 Las Virgenes Road currently offering any rent specials?
5624 Las Virgenes Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 Las Virgenes Road pet-friendly?
No, 5624 Las Virgenes Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 5624 Las Virgenes Road offer parking?
Yes, 5624 Las Virgenes Road does offer parking.
Does 5624 Las Virgenes Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5624 Las Virgenes Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 Las Virgenes Road have a pool?
Yes, 5624 Las Virgenes Road has a pool.
Does 5624 Las Virgenes Road have accessible units?
No, 5624 Las Virgenes Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 Las Virgenes Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5624 Las Virgenes Road does not have units with dishwashers.
