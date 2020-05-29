5624 Las Virgenes Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Nestled in the Foothills of Calabasas you will find this two story, tri-level townhome offering resort-like grounds with community pool & spa, greenbelts & recreation room. Conveniently located close to freeways, Malibu, The Commons, local parks & hiking trials. Desirable floor-plan features a private covered patio area overlooking the common area gardens and a 2-car detached garage. Spacious living room with wood flooring & corner fireplace adjacent to a step-up formal dining room. Functional kitchen offers wood cabinetry, tile counter tops, vinyl flooring & recessed lighting. the 1/2 bathroom downstairs is perfect for guests. Upper level features two master suites with private full bathrooms and wall storage closet areas.