All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 5612 Las Virgenes Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
5612 Las Virgenes Rd
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:23 AM

5612 Las Virgenes Rd

5612 Las Virgenes Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5612 Las Virgenes Road, Calabasas, CA 91302
Las Virgenes Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhouse in Calabasas and one of the nicest units in the complex!. The living room has a feature fireplace, slider to the patio and 9-foot ceiling. Sumptuous master suite features a slider out to the deck, vaulted ceiling, his and hers closets with a walk-in for her, and bathroom with double vanity, granite countertop, new fixtures and sexy new shower stall. The second bedroom has a full en-suite bathroom with granite countertop.
Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom and washer dryer. The complex features nice grounds, pool, jacuzzi, sauna and rec room.
Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly.
Short walk to Las Virgenes Canyon State Park and miles of hiking, biking and open space!
20 mins drive to the Beach!
Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5612 Las Virgenes Rd have any available units?
5612 Las Virgenes Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5612 Las Virgenes Rd have?
Some of 5612 Las Virgenes Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5612 Las Virgenes Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5612 Las Virgenes Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5612 Las Virgenes Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5612 Las Virgenes Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5612 Las Virgenes Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5612 Las Virgenes Rd offers parking.
Does 5612 Las Virgenes Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5612 Las Virgenes Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5612 Las Virgenes Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5612 Las Virgenes Rd has a pool.
Does 5612 Las Virgenes Rd have accessible units?
No, 5612 Las Virgenes Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5612 Las Virgenes Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5612 Las Virgenes Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 Bedrooms
Calabasas Apartments under $2,000Calabasas Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Calabasas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA
Manhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts