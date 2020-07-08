5612 Las Virgenes Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage sauna

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhouse in Calabasas and one of the nicest units in the complex!. The living room has a feature fireplace, slider to the patio and 9-foot ceiling. Sumptuous master suite features a slider out to the deck, vaulted ceiling, his and hers closets with a walk-in for her, and bathroom with double vanity, granite countertop, new fixtures and sexy new shower stall. The second bedroom has a full en-suite bathroom with granite countertop.

Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom and washer dryer. The complex features nice grounds, pool, jacuzzi, sauna and rec room.

Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly.

Short walk to Las Virgenes Canyon State Park and miles of hiking, biking and open space!

20 mins drive to the Beach!

