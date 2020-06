Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking pool garage

Are you looking for a 3 Bedroom 3 Bath CALABASAS townhome that is close to the Valley or Westside? Well this could be it! This tri-level END UNIT property is filled with natural light and has soaring ceilings, a great family room with fireplace, a nice-sized kitchen with eating area and lots of storage throughout. Direct Access 2 Car Garage. HOA Pays Water. Come take a look!