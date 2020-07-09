4651 Camino Del Sol

Amenities

Beautiful home located in the Colony of Calabasas. Great gated community. Built in 2006, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, over 3000 sq ft of luxury living. Open floor plan. Living room offers cozy fireplace. Formal Dining Room. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and center island, overlooks family room with fireplace. Spacious master suite with fireplace, luxurious bath and large walk in closet. Private backyard with view. 2 Car garage with direct access. Association includes pool, spa, and play area. Great schools and close to beaches, shopping and freeway. Available March 1 2020. Price includes solar panels so tenant can have no electric bill.