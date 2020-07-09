All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:10 PM

4651 Camino Del Sol

4651 Camino del Sol · No Longer Available
Location

4651 Camino del Sol, Calabasas, CA 91302

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home located in the Colony of Calabasas. Great gated community. Built in 2006, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, over 3000 sq ft of luxury living. Open floor plan. Living room offers cozy fireplace. Formal Dining Room. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and center island, overlooks family room with fireplace. Spacious master suite with fireplace, luxurious bath and large walk in closet. Private backyard with view. 2 Car garage with direct access. Association includes pool, spa, and play area. Great schools and close to beaches, shopping and freeway. Available March 1 2020. Price includes solar panels so tenant can have no electric bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4651 Camino Del Sol have any available units?
4651 Camino Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4651 Camino Del Sol have?
Some of 4651 Camino Del Sol's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4651 Camino Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
4651 Camino Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4651 Camino Del Sol pet-friendly?
No, 4651 Camino Del Sol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 4651 Camino Del Sol offer parking?
Yes, 4651 Camino Del Sol offers parking.
Does 4651 Camino Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4651 Camino Del Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4651 Camino Del Sol have a pool?
Yes, 4651 Camino Del Sol has a pool.
Does 4651 Camino Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 4651 Camino Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 4651 Camino Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
No, 4651 Camino Del Sol does not have units with dishwashers.

