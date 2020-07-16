All apartments in Calabasas
4373 Oak Glen Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:48 AM

4373 Oak Glen Street

4373 Oak Glen Street · (818) 335-2676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4373 Oak Glen Street, Calabasas, CA 91302
Stone Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1594 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to Calabasas. This beautiful 2 story single family home is waiting for you. The owner has updated this home with so many wonderful upgrades. This home has been owner occupied and will be a 1st time rental. It is CLEAN and ready for immediate occupancy.Features include: Upgraded kitchen with white cabinets, grey Caesar stone Quartz counter tops and travertine backslash. All newer Stainless Steel appliances (LG smart Double Oven and 5 burner top, GE Stainless Steele built in microwave, Bosch dishwasher), master bathroom upgraded with marble shower, mirrored cabinets, new lighting fixtures and waterproof flooring. Newer hardwood flooring throughout the home with newer upgraded carpet in bedrooms. Interior recently painted, crown molding and updated baseboards, and plantation shutters, The home has a private fully landscaped oasis backyard. The owner has turned one bedroom into a full ''dream'' closet. This can be taken down if requested. Included in rental: Stainless Steelrefrigerator, newer LG washer/dryer. Weekly gardener. This home is located 8 miles from Malibu, 6 miles from Woodland Hills and 25 miles from Beverly Hills. Stop by to take a look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4373 Oak Glen Street have any available units?
4373 Oak Glen Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4373 Oak Glen Street have?
Some of 4373 Oak Glen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4373 Oak Glen Street currently offering any rent specials?
4373 Oak Glen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4373 Oak Glen Street pet-friendly?
No, 4373 Oak Glen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 4373 Oak Glen Street offer parking?
Yes, 4373 Oak Glen Street offers parking.
Does 4373 Oak Glen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4373 Oak Glen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4373 Oak Glen Street have a pool?
No, 4373 Oak Glen Street does not have a pool.
Does 4373 Oak Glen Street have accessible units?
No, 4373 Oak Glen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4373 Oak Glen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4373 Oak Glen Street has units with dishwashers.
