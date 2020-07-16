4373 Oak Glen Street

Amenities

Welcome to Calabasas. This beautiful 2 story single family home is waiting for you. The owner has updated this home with so many wonderful upgrades. This home has been owner occupied and will be a 1st time rental. It is CLEAN and ready for immediate occupancy.Features include: Upgraded kitchen with white cabinets, grey Caesar stone Quartz counter tops and travertine backslash. All newer Stainless Steel appliances (LG smart Double Oven and 5 burner top, GE Stainless Steele built in microwave, Bosch dishwasher), master bathroom upgraded with marble shower, mirrored cabinets, new lighting fixtures and waterproof flooring. Newer hardwood flooring throughout the home with newer upgraded carpet in bedrooms. Interior recently painted, crown molding and updated baseboards, and plantation shutters, The home has a private fully landscaped oasis backyard. The owner has turned one bedroom into a full ''dream'' closet. This can be taken down if requested. Included in rental: Stainless Steelrefrigerator, newer LG washer/dryer. Weekly gardener. This home is located 8 miles from Malibu, 6 miles from Woodland Hills and 25 miles from Beverly Hills. Stop by to take a look.