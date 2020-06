4132 Prado De Las Cabras

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

RECENTLY RENOVATED GORGEOUS HOME WITHIN THE OAKS of CALABASAS! BOASTING AN OPEN FLOOR MODEL WITH A DRAMATIC TWO STORY GRAND FOYER ACCENTED BY A WOOD MEDALLION, 5 BEDROOM SUITES UP, AN XL BNS/6TH BR/OFF/STUDIO (NO BATH) AND A POWDER ROOM ON THE LOWER LEVEL! ONE OF THE SUITES UPSTAIRS (second MBR suite) HAS ITS OWN INDEPENDENT & PRIVATE ACCESS VIA AN EXTERIOR STAIRWAY! THIS LIGHT AND BRIGHT HOME IS TASTEFULLY UPGRADED AND DESIGNED WITH NATURAL COLORS. FEATURES: GOURMET STYLE KITCHEN HAS A HUGE CENTER ISLAND W/BREAKFAST BAR SEATING, GRANITE COUNTERS, HI-GRADE VIKING STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DEDICATED BREAKFAST AREA and A WALK-IN FOOD PANTRY. A BUTLER'S PANTRY WITH A WINE REFRIGERTOR IS CONNECTING THE KITCHEN WITH THE FORMAL DINNING ROOM. SPRAWLING WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MOST OF THE LOWER LEVEL. STONE FLOORS IN THE KITCHEN, BATHS AND LAUNDRY ROOM. CARPETS IN SOME OF THE BEDROOMS. FIRE PLACE IN THE FAMILY ROOM AND LIVING ROOM. CROWN MOLDINGS, PLANTATTION SHUTTERS THROUOUT, SURROUND SOUND SPEAKERS EXTENDING TO THE OUTDOORS. CUSTOM CLOSET ORGANIZERS. 3 CAR GARAGE WITH AMPLE STORAGE SPACE. 2 WATER HEATERS **SPECTACULAR TROPICAL RESORT STYLE BACKYARD! CUSTOM POOL/SPA WITH A HUGE WATERFALL & WATER SLIDE. OUTDOOR KITCHEN W/WET BAR COVERED BY A PERGULA. INTERLOCKING PAVERS FRONT AND BACK, LARGE GRASSY PLAY AREA! BEAUTIFUL, LUSH AND MANICURED GROUNDS. CLOSE TO THE COMMUNITY AMENITIES INC: ON-SITE MGM, GYM, CLUB HOUSE, BBQ, POOL, SPORTS COURTS, PARKS, DOG PARK, KIDS CLUB AND MORE..