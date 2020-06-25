All apartments in Calabasas
4131 Prado De Los Caballos

4131 Prado De Los Caballos · No Longer Available
Location

4131 Prado De Los Caballos, Calabasas, CA 91302
The Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
sauna
Panoramic view Tuscan inspired estate located behind the gates of "The Oaks" of Calabasas. A grand rotunda foyer welcomes to the approximately 6,500 square feet of exquisite attention to details. The dramatic homes center courtyard offers direct access to a separate home theatre and relaxing fireplace. An open floor plan creates a light and bright atmosphere with spacious Chefs kitchen that opens to the great room lined with french doors overlooking the rear grounds and serene views. Offering 4 bedrooms up, including the master suite adorned with retreat area, massage room, wet/dry sauna, and an expansive balcony. The backyard features an infinity edge pool/spa, resort style barbecue island, covered patio, fire pit, gazebo, spacious grassy area all showcasing views of the vistas beyond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 Prado De Los Caballos have any available units?
4131 Prado De Los Caballos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4131 Prado De Los Caballos have?
Some of 4131 Prado De Los Caballos's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4131 Prado De Los Caballos currently offering any rent specials?
4131 Prado De Los Caballos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 Prado De Los Caballos pet-friendly?
No, 4131 Prado De Los Caballos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 4131 Prado De Los Caballos offer parking?
No, 4131 Prado De Los Caballos does not offer parking.
Does 4131 Prado De Los Caballos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 Prado De Los Caballos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 Prado De Los Caballos have a pool?
Yes, 4131 Prado De Los Caballos has a pool.
Does 4131 Prado De Los Caballos have accessible units?
No, 4131 Prado De Los Caballos does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 Prado De Los Caballos have units with dishwashers?
No, 4131 Prado De Los Caballos does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

