4131 Prado De Los Caballos

Panoramic view Tuscan inspired estate located behind the gates of "The Oaks" of Calabasas. A grand rotunda foyer welcomes to the approximately 6,500 square feet of exquisite attention to details. The dramatic homes center courtyard offers direct access to a separate home theatre and relaxing fireplace. An open floor plan creates a light and bright atmosphere with spacious Chefs kitchen that opens to the great room lined with french doors overlooking the rear grounds and serene views. Offering 4 bedrooms up, including the master suite adorned with retreat area, massage room, wet/dry sauna, and an expansive balcony. The backyard features an infinity edge pool/spa, resort style barbecue island, covered patio, fire pit, gazebo, spacious grassy area all showcasing views of the vistas beyond.