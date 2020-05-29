All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

3831 Orchid Ln

3831 Orchid Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3831 Orchid Lane, Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibou Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Community Amenities

Pet Friendly
Two swimming pools and spas
Two fitness centers featuring cardio machines and individual TV screens
Covered parking. Protect your vehicle from the elements

Sports lover features including basketball court, five tennis courts and a sand volleyball court
Barbecue grills and picnic areas
Clothes care facility located on site for your convenience
Jogging path surrounded by beautiful scenery to make your run a little easier

Apartment Amenities

Cable-ready with high-speed Internet available
Washer and Dryer included
Central air conditioning and heat
Beautiful apartment homes. Spacious one- and two- bedroom apartments
Full kitchens with new cabinets and countertops
Storage available
Oversized bathtub

Wired for your entertainment needs
Private Balcony or Patio
Scenic views of Calabasas and Malibu Canyon
Unique apartment features including high ceilings, wood floors, fireplaces and bay windows
Extensive appliance package including refrigerator, gas range and oven and dishwasher
Spacious walk-in closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3831 Orchid Ln have any available units?
3831 Orchid Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3831 Orchid Ln have?
Some of 3831 Orchid Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3831 Orchid Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3831 Orchid Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3831 Orchid Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3831 Orchid Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3831 Orchid Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3831 Orchid Ln does offer parking.
Does 3831 Orchid Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3831 Orchid Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3831 Orchid Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3831 Orchid Ln has a pool.
Does 3831 Orchid Ln have accessible units?
No, 3831 Orchid Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3831 Orchid Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3831 Orchid Ln has units with dishwashers.
