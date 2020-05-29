3831 Orchid Ln

Amenities

Community Amenities



Pet Friendly

Two swimming pools and spas

Two fitness centers featuring cardio machines and individual TV screens

Covered parking. Protect your vehicle from the elements



Sports lover features including basketball court, five tennis courts and a sand volleyball court

Barbecue grills and picnic areas

Clothes care facility located on site for your convenience

Jogging path surrounded by beautiful scenery to make your run a little easier



Apartment Amenities



Cable-ready with high-speed Internet available

Washer and Dryer included

Central air conditioning and heat

Beautiful apartment homes. Spacious one- and two- bedroom apartments

Full kitchens with new cabinets and countertops

Storage available

Oversized bathtub



Wired for your entertainment needs

Private Balcony or Patio

Scenic views of Calabasas and Malibu Canyon

Unique apartment features including high ceilings, wood floors, fireplaces and bay windows

Extensive appliance package including refrigerator, gas range and oven and dishwasher

Spacious walk-in closet