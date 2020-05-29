3831 Orchid Ln

Amenities
Community Amenities
Pet Friendly
Two swimming pools and spas
Two fitness centers featuring cardio machines and individual TV screens
Covered parking. Protect your vehicle from the elements
Sports lover features including basketball court, five tennis courts and a sand volleyball court
Barbecue grills and picnic areas
Clothes care facility located on site for your convenience
Jogging path surrounded by beautiful scenery to make your run a little easier
Apartment Amenities
Cable-ready with high-speed Internet available
Washer and Dryer included
Central air conditioning and heat
Beautiful apartment homes. Spacious one- and two- bedroom apartments
Full kitchens with new cabinets and countertops
Storage available
Oversized bathtub
Wired for your entertainment needs
Private Balcony or Patio
Scenic views of Calabasas and Malibu Canyon
Unique apartment features including high ceilings, wood floors, fireplaces and bay windows
Extensive appliance package including refrigerator, gas range and oven and dishwasher
Spacious walk-in closet