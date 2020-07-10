3548 Gladiola

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Storybook living in a rural setting, while keeping close to all suburban amenities! Unique opportunity in Calabasas Highlands for professionals who wish to quietly "work from home"! Enjoy a peaceful cul-de-sac with mostly long-term residents. Panoramic Views from multiple vantage points in this self-contained 2 bdrms, 1 bth lower level retreat of a well-kept residence. Separate entrance through step-down staircase, private yard w/ only one occupant above! Plse see floorplan in photos: lrge bth with in-tub shower, smller 10'9"x 6'8" bdrm tucked in its own wing, spacious Living Room w/ lavish built-in bookshelves/open display, ample room for an office or dining area. The larger bdrm is 13'6" x 13'8", w/ uplifting Panoramic Views, a nice ceiling fan, and opens up to additional closet space. The kitchen area offers a hot plate, a stainless steel sink & a small fridge. The adjacent breakfast/informal dining area is charming and cozy.



Interior laundry facilities w/quality washer/dryer. Apartment comes fully-furnished, bright & immaculate. Jst move-in & enjoy! Due to the staircase (plse view photos), it is not suitable for very young or special need individuals. Occupancy is for a maximum of two persons. Exceptionally accessible price for privileged Calabasas, reasonable utilities included, minutes to the beaches & the Westside through scenic canyons. Minimum lease period of 6 mos. Good credit, references, proof of funds & of employment required. Don't miss grt Value!