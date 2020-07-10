All apartments in Calabasas
3548 Gladiola
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

3548 Gladiola

3548 Gladiola Drive · (818) 512-8913
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3548 Gladiola Drive, Calabasas, CA 91302
Calabasas Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Storybook living in a rural setting, while keeping close to all suburban amenities! Unique opportunity in Calabasas Highlands for professionals who wish to quietly "work from home"! Enjoy a peaceful cul-de-sac with mostly long-term residents. Panoramic Views from multiple vantage points in this self-contained 2 bdrms, 1 bth lower level retreat of a well-kept residence. Separate entrance through step-down staircase, private yard w/ only one occupant above! Plse see floorplan in photos: lrge bth with in-tub shower, smller 10'9"x 6'8" bdrm tucked in its own wing, spacious Living Room w/ lavish built-in bookshelves/open display, ample room for an office or dining area. The larger bdrm is 13'6" x 13'8", w/ uplifting Panoramic Views, a nice ceiling fan, and opens up to additional closet space. The kitchen area offers a hot plate, a stainless steel sink & a small fridge. The adjacent breakfast/informal dining area is charming and cozy.

Interior laundry facilities w/quality washer/dryer. Apartment comes fully-furnished, bright & immaculate. Jst move-in & enjoy! Due to the staircase (plse view photos), it is not suitable for very young or special need individuals. Occupancy is for a maximum of two persons. Exceptionally accessible price for privileged Calabasas, reasonable utilities included, minutes to the beaches & the Westside through scenic canyons. Minimum lease period of 6 mos. Good credit, references, proof of funds & of employment required. Don't miss grt Value!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3548 Gladiola have any available units?
3548 Gladiola has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3548 Gladiola have?
Some of 3548 Gladiola's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3548 Gladiola currently offering any rent specials?
3548 Gladiola is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3548 Gladiola pet-friendly?
No, 3548 Gladiola is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 3548 Gladiola offer parking?
Yes, 3548 Gladiola offers parking.
Does 3548 Gladiola have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3548 Gladiola offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3548 Gladiola have a pool?
No, 3548 Gladiola does not have a pool.
Does 3548 Gladiola have accessible units?
No, 3548 Gladiola does not have accessible units.
Does 3548 Gladiola have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3548 Gladiola has units with dishwashers.
