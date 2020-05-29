26709 Alsace Drive

Amenities

Mont Calabasas! Magnificent Tuscan view estate on PREMIUM Lot OVER 1 acre. VERY private! Estate offers approx. 7000 sq. ft. of luxury living. The spacious floor plan offers 6 bedrooms, 8 baths. Enter the dramatic foyer with Grand staircase, Marble floors with medallion. Options include, Formal Living room, 2 downstairs suites, formal dining room affords wine storage & butler's pantry. Chefs dream kitchen with huge island, office nook, breakfast room, walk in pantry, appliances by Viking and SubZero. The expansive family room is highlighted by wall of French doors and a wet bar. Master suite offers step up sleeping quarter, retreat, fireplace, luxurious dual master baths, a fireplace and two walk in closets. Game room and 3 additional suites. The expansive grounds are highlighted by dramatic views and room for a large pool and whatever your imagination can lend. There are also 2 side courtyards, Views of breathtaking Conservancy, canyon, and mountain vistas beyond. Too Much to list