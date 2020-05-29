All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:14 PM

26709 Alsace Drive

26709 Alsace Drive · (805) 496-0555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26709 Alsace Drive, Calabasas, CA 91302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 8 Bath · 6985 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
pool
Mont Calabasas! Magnificent Tuscan view estate on PREMIUM Lot OVER 1 acre. VERY private! Estate offers approx. 7000 sq. ft. of luxury living. The spacious floor plan offers 6 bedrooms, 8 baths. Enter the dramatic foyer with Grand staircase, Marble floors with medallion. Options include, Formal Living room, 2 downstairs suites, formal dining room affords wine storage & butler's pantry. Chefs dream kitchen with huge island, office nook, breakfast room, walk in pantry, appliances by Viking and SubZero. The expansive family room is highlighted by wall of French doors and a wet bar. Master suite offers step up sleeping quarter, retreat, fireplace, luxurious dual master baths, a fireplace and two walk in closets. Game room and 3 additional suites. The expansive grounds are highlighted by dramatic views and room for a large pool and whatever your imagination can lend. There are also 2 side courtyards, Views of breathtaking Conservancy, canyon, and mountain vistas beyond. Too Much to list

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26709 Alsace Drive have any available units?
26709 Alsace Drive has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 26709 Alsace Drive have?
Some of 26709 Alsace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26709 Alsace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26709 Alsace Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26709 Alsace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26709 Alsace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 26709 Alsace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26709 Alsace Drive does offer parking.
Does 26709 Alsace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26709 Alsace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26709 Alsace Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26709 Alsace Drive has a pool.
Does 26709 Alsace Drive have accessible units?
No, 26709 Alsace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26709 Alsace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26709 Alsace Drive has units with dishwashers.
