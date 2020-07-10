26620 Country Creek Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Lovely Calabasas home located in private gated community. Detached home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Private two car garage with direct access. Granite kitchen with granite tile and refrigerator, dishwasher and Oven/Range. Excellent open floor plan with dining area, family room and breakfast area off the patio and next to the kitchen. Light & bright with high ceilings and skylights. Many upgrades including hardwood floors and LED lighting. Gas fireplace in family room. Central Heat & Air Conditioning. Private patio with barbeque and stove and green space in rear yard. Washer and Dryer included. Also includes large gated Community pool with spa. Beautiful home ready for occupancy. Top rated Las Virgenes District Schools! Close to the beaches of Malibu, shopping and dinning.