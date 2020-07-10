All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 26620 Country Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

26620 Country Creek Lane

26620 Country Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

26620 Country Creek Lane, Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibu Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Lovely Calabasas home located in private gated community. Detached home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Private two car garage with direct access. Granite kitchen with granite tile and refrigerator, dishwasher and Oven/Range. Excellent open floor plan with dining area, family room and breakfast area off the patio and next to the kitchen. Light & bright with high ceilings and skylights. Many upgrades including hardwood floors and LED lighting. Gas fireplace in family room. Central Heat & Air Conditioning. Private patio with barbeque and stove and green space in rear yard. Washer and Dryer included. Also includes large gated Community pool with spa. Beautiful home ready for occupancy. Top rated Las Virgenes District Schools! Close to the beaches of Malibu, shopping and dinning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26620 Country Creek Lane have any available units?
26620 Country Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 26620 Country Creek Lane have?
Some of 26620 Country Creek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26620 Country Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
26620 Country Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26620 Country Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 26620 Country Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 26620 Country Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 26620 Country Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 26620 Country Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26620 Country Creek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26620 Country Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 26620 Country Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 26620 Country Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 26620 Country Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 26620 Country Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26620 Country Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
