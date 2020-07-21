All apartments in Calabasas
26118 Alizia Canyon Drive

26118 Alizia Canyon Drive
Location

26118 Alizia Canyon Drive, Calabasas, CA 91302
Alizia Canyon

Amenities

Unfurnished, two level town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths (1,355 sq. ft.) is located on a beautiful tree lined street on Alizia Canyon Drive in Calabasas. One year minimum lease. Carpet in all the master bedrooms and stairs. Laminate wood floor and fireplace in the living room with patio deck facing the tennis court and pool. Living room, dinning room, guest bathroom and large spacious kitchen on the first level with stove, microwave and refrigerator. The 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has its own bathroom. There is a 2 car attached garage with washer and dryer included. The complex has 2 pools and 2 tennis courts. Close to Malibu beach, Pepperdine College, shopping near by, and biking/hiking trails all around. Also located in the Las Virgenes Unified School District. Security deposit required ($2500.00)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26118 Alizia Canyon Drive have any available units?
26118 Alizia Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 26118 Alizia Canyon Drive have?
Some of 26118 Alizia Canyon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26118 Alizia Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26118 Alizia Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26118 Alizia Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26118 Alizia Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 26118 Alizia Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26118 Alizia Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 26118 Alizia Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26118 Alizia Canyon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26118 Alizia Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26118 Alizia Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 26118 Alizia Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 26118 Alizia Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26118 Alizia Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 26118 Alizia Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
