26118 Alizia Canyon Drive

Unfurnished, two level town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths (1,355 sq. ft.) is located on a beautiful tree lined street on Alizia Canyon Drive in Calabasas. One year minimum lease. Carpet in all the master bedrooms and stairs. Laminate wood floor and fireplace in the living room with patio deck facing the tennis court and pool. Living room, dinning room, guest bathroom and large spacious kitchen on the first level with stove, microwave and refrigerator. The 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has its own bathroom. There is a 2 car attached garage with washer and dryer included. The complex has 2 pools and 2 tennis courts. Close to Malibu beach, Pepperdine College, shopping near by, and biking/hiking trails all around. Also located in the Las Virgenes Unified School District. Security deposit required ($2500.00)