Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

26007 Alizia Canyon Dr. Unit C

26007 Alizia Canyon Drive · (310) 400-6148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26007 Alizia Canyon Drive, Calabasas, CA 91302
Alizia Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 26007 Alizia Canyon Dr. Unit C · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Peaceful 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom tri-level townhome in Calabasas backing up to beautiful hills and open space. - Peaceful 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom tri-level townhome in Calabasas backing up to beautiful hills and open space. This serene condo community features a pool and full size tennis court. The unit has been partially updated with new laminate flooring throughout the 2nd level, new bathroom vanities, and renovated closet. Located close to everything in Calabasas and easy access to the 101 freeway and Malibu Canyon, you will be less than 15 minutes away from the best beaches in Malibu and easy access to all surrounding cities, this unit gives you the best of the city life but at the same time being able to get away from it all.

(RLNE3100018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26007 Alizia Canyon Dr. Unit C have any available units?
26007 Alizia Canyon Dr. Unit C has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
Is 26007 Alizia Canyon Dr. Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
26007 Alizia Canyon Dr. Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26007 Alizia Canyon Dr. Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 26007 Alizia Canyon Dr. Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 26007 Alizia Canyon Dr. Unit C offer parking?
No, 26007 Alizia Canyon Dr. Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 26007 Alizia Canyon Dr. Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26007 Alizia Canyon Dr. Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26007 Alizia Canyon Dr. Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 26007 Alizia Canyon Dr. Unit C has a pool.
Does 26007 Alizia Canyon Dr. Unit C have accessible units?
No, 26007 Alizia Canyon Dr. Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 26007 Alizia Canyon Dr. Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 26007 Alizia Canyon Dr. Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26007 Alizia Canyon Dr. Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 26007 Alizia Canyon Dr. Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
