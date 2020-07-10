26007 Alizia Canyon Dr. Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Peaceful 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom tri-level townhome in Calabasas backing up to beautiful hills and open space. - Peaceful 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom tri-level townhome in Calabasas backing up to beautiful hills and open space. This serene condo community features a pool and full size tennis court. The unit has been partially updated with new laminate flooring throughout the 2nd level, new bathroom vanities, and renovated closet. Located close to everything in Calabasas and easy access to the 101 freeway and Malibu Canyon, you will be less than 15 minutes away from the best beaches in Malibu and easy access to all surrounding cities, this unit gives you the best of the city life but at the same time being able to get away from it all.



(RLNE3100018)