25540 PRADO DE LAS BELLOTAS

Located in the prestigious guard gated community of The Oaks of Calabasas sits this distinctive Tuscan Estate home. Spanning approximately 5400 square feet, this custom Classic 3 Plan combines both functionality and elegance. The main level features a gracious formal living room, elegant dining area, designated office and guest bedroom expanded suite with private access. The gourmet center island kitchen offers top of the line stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and butler's pantry and sunny breakfast nook, which opens to the adjacent family room with fireplace. Second floor offers 3 en-suite bedrooms, oversized loft and sumptuous master suite with private retreat and French doors leading to a private balcony. The elegant master bath boasts a well-appointed custom walk-in closet, oversized shower and soaking tub. Lushly landscaped private backyard includes an inviting pool, spa and outdoor covered living and dining areas + BBQ center.