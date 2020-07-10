All apartments in Calabasas
25540 PRADO DE LAS BELLOTAS
25540 PRADO DE LAS BELLOTAS

25540 Prado De Las Bellotas · No Longer Available
Location

25540 Prado De Las Bellotas, Calabasas, CA 91302
The Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Located in the prestigious guard gated community of The Oaks of Calabasas sits this distinctive Tuscan Estate home. Spanning approximately 5400 square feet, this custom Classic 3 Plan combines both functionality and elegance. The main level features a gracious formal living room, elegant dining area, designated office and guest bedroom expanded suite with private access. The gourmet center island kitchen offers top of the line stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and butler's pantry and sunny breakfast nook, which opens to the adjacent family room with fireplace. Second floor offers 3 en-suite bedrooms, oversized loft and sumptuous master suite with private retreat and French doors leading to a private balcony. The elegant master bath boasts a well-appointed custom walk-in closet, oversized shower and soaking tub. Lushly landscaped private backyard includes an inviting pool, spa and outdoor covered living and dining areas + BBQ center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25540 PRADO DE LAS BELLOTAS have any available units?
25540 PRADO DE LAS BELLOTAS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 25540 PRADO DE LAS BELLOTAS have?
Some of 25540 PRADO DE LAS BELLOTAS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25540 PRADO DE LAS BELLOTAS currently offering any rent specials?
25540 PRADO DE LAS BELLOTAS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25540 PRADO DE LAS BELLOTAS pet-friendly?
No, 25540 PRADO DE LAS BELLOTAS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 25540 PRADO DE LAS BELLOTAS offer parking?
Yes, 25540 PRADO DE LAS BELLOTAS offers parking.
Does 25540 PRADO DE LAS BELLOTAS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25540 PRADO DE LAS BELLOTAS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25540 PRADO DE LAS BELLOTAS have a pool?
Yes, 25540 PRADO DE LAS BELLOTAS has a pool.
Does 25540 PRADO DE LAS BELLOTAS have accessible units?
No, 25540 PRADO DE LAS BELLOTAS does not have accessible units.
Does 25540 PRADO DE LAS BELLOTAS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25540 PRADO DE LAS BELLOTAS has units with dishwashers.
