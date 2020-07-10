All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 25530 Prado De Azul.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
25530 Prado De Azul
Last updated March 25 2020 at 12:27 PM

25530 Prado De Azul

25530 Prado De Azul · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

25530 Prado De Azul, Calabasas, CA 91302
The Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
guest suite
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
Custom Reserve Plan II in prestigious gated community of The Oaks of Calabasas. Extensively upgraded with professional interior details, this showcase estate sits on a premier lot, newly painted featuring light and bright interior, beautiful moldings and wainscoting. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with huge center island, range and butler's pantry ready for 'family night'. Breathtaking formal entry with downstairs guest suite and library loft. Spacious master suite with retreat, fireplace and spa-like quarters. Entertainer's yard with sitting area built-in BBQ center, pool/spa and expansive conservancy views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25530 Prado De Azul have any available units?
25530 Prado De Azul doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 25530 Prado De Azul have?
Some of 25530 Prado De Azul's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25530 Prado De Azul currently offering any rent specials?
25530 Prado De Azul is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25530 Prado De Azul pet-friendly?
No, 25530 Prado De Azul is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 25530 Prado De Azul offer parking?
No, 25530 Prado De Azul does not offer parking.
Does 25530 Prado De Azul have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25530 Prado De Azul does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25530 Prado De Azul have a pool?
Yes, 25530 Prado De Azul has a pool.
Does 25530 Prado De Azul have accessible units?
No, 25530 Prado De Azul does not have accessible units.
Does 25530 Prado De Azul have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25530 Prado De Azul has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 Bedrooms
Calabasas Apartments with GymsCalabasas Apartments with Parking
Calabasas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CA
Oak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts