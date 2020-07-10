25530 Prado De Azul

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool guest suite hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub

Custom Reserve Plan II in prestigious gated community of The Oaks of Calabasas. Extensively upgraded with professional interior details, this showcase estate sits on a premier lot, newly painted featuring light and bright interior, beautiful moldings and wainscoting. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with huge center island, range and butler's pantry ready for 'family night'. Breathtaking formal entry with downstairs guest suite and library loft. Spacious master suite with retreat, fireplace and spa-like quarters. Entertainer's yard with sitting area built-in BBQ center, pool/spa and expansive conservancy views.