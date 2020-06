Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely the best view of the Oaks community upper or lower level. A drive-by of this property indicates little or nothing of what is to come. A sprawling resort like backyard with breathtaking sunsets will make you feel like you're on a permanent vacation. Rolling Mountains and hillsides as far as the eye can see with no rooftops of other houses to be seen. 6 bedrooms 7 baths, Improved upon By world renowned Architect Toni Ashai whose work can be featured at around the world. Large master, all bedrooms with en-suite baths and grand kitchen. An amazing patio with fireplace, gorgeous retractable doors for indoor/outdoor living.