25391 Prado De Las Peras.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

vacant Views! Views! A sophisticated 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms French Chateau is privately situated on over half an acre lot for maximum exposure of conservatory, mountain and city light views. A private driveway leads to a home that offers one of the most desirable floor plans at the Oaks of Calabasas that includes a chef’s kitchen with Viking range, Viking warmer drawer, Viking dishwashers, as well as Sub-Zero refrigerator and a separate Sub Zero-freezer, plus a Sub Zero under counter wine refrigerator. First floor includes a serene library, en suite guest room, sizeable dining room, butler’s pantry and wine cellar. The wraparound manicured lawn and views are on display from all rooms. Nearly half of the second floor is devoted to a large private master bedroom that includes a separate office, extensive bathroom and a sizeable walk in closet. The other half includes 3 large en suite bedrooms, a bonus room, and a laundry room. Private yard offers lush landscape, a large infinity pool, BBQ and a gorgeous firepit.