25391 Prado De Las Peras.
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:45 AM

25391 Prado De Las Peras

25391 Prado De Las Peras · No Longer Available
Location

25391 Prado De Las Peras, Calabasas, CA 91302
The Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
vacant Views! Views! A sophisticated 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms French Chateau is privately situated on over half an acre lot for maximum exposure of conservatory, mountain and city light views. A private driveway leads to a home that offers one of the most desirable floor plans at the Oaks of Calabasas that includes a chef’s kitchen with Viking range, Viking warmer drawer, Viking dishwashers, as well as Sub-Zero refrigerator and a separate Sub Zero-freezer, plus a Sub Zero under counter wine refrigerator. First floor includes a serene library, en suite guest room, sizeable dining room, butler’s pantry and wine cellar. The wraparound manicured lawn and views are on display from all rooms. Nearly half of the second floor is devoted to a large private master bedroom that includes a separate office, extensive bathroom and a sizeable walk in closet. The other half includes 3 large en suite bedrooms, a bonus room, and a laundry room. Private yard offers lush landscape, a large infinity pool, BBQ and a gorgeous firepit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 25391 Prado De Las Peras have any available units?
25391 Prado De Las Peras doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 25391 Prado De Las Peras have?
Some of 25391 Prado De Las Peras's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25391 Prado De Las Peras currently offering any rent specials?
25391 Prado De Las Peras is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25391 Prado De Las Peras pet-friendly?
No, 25391 Prado De Las Peras is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 25391 Prado De Las Peras offer parking?
No, 25391 Prado De Las Peras does not offer parking.
Does 25391 Prado De Las Peras have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25391 Prado De Las Peras does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25391 Prado De Las Peras have a pool?
Yes, 25391 Prado De Las Peras has a pool.
Does 25391 Prado De Las Peras have accessible units?
No, 25391 Prado De Las Peras does not have accessible units.
Does 25391 Prado De Las Peras have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25391 Prado De Las Peras has units with dishwashers.

