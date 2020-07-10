All apartments in Calabasas
Calabasas, CA
25385 PRADO DE LAS FRESAS
25385 PRADO DE LAS FRESAS

25385 Prado De Las Fresas · No Longer Available
Location

25385 Prado De Las Fresas, Calabasas, CA 91302
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Stunning Modern Contemporary home with sweeping views located in the exclusive guard gated community, 'The Oaks' of Calabasas. This luxurious 2006 estate boasts 6,800 sq.ft. of luxury living space with 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and is completely upgraded with the finest designer finishes including viking connoisseur kitchen, custom built in cabinetry, hand finished beveled granite counters, Versailles Noche Travertine, polished distressed wood floors, and beamed ceilings. Master retreat is bright and open with a mosaic tiled bath and a private balcony overlooking the grand backyard. Set on a half acre, this beautiful and completely landscaped estate hosts a stunning backyard patio, fire pit, cabana, pool & spa overlooking unparalleled views.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 25385 PRADO DE LAS FRESAS have any available units?
25385 PRADO DE LAS FRESAS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 25385 PRADO DE LAS FRESAS have?
Some of 25385 PRADO DE LAS FRESAS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25385 PRADO DE LAS FRESAS currently offering any rent specials?
25385 PRADO DE LAS FRESAS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25385 PRADO DE LAS FRESAS pet-friendly?
No, 25385 PRADO DE LAS FRESAS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 25385 PRADO DE LAS FRESAS offer parking?
Yes, 25385 PRADO DE LAS FRESAS offers parking.
Does 25385 PRADO DE LAS FRESAS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25385 PRADO DE LAS FRESAS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25385 PRADO DE LAS FRESAS have a pool?
Yes, 25385 PRADO DE LAS FRESAS has a pool.
Does 25385 PRADO DE LAS FRESAS have accessible units?
No, 25385 PRADO DE LAS FRESAS does not have accessible units.
Does 25385 PRADO DE LAS FRESAS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25385 PRADO DE LAS FRESAS has units with dishwashers.
