25385 PRADO DE LAS FRESAS

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Stunning Modern Contemporary home with sweeping views located in the exclusive guard gated community, 'The Oaks' of Calabasas. This luxurious 2006 estate boasts 6,800 sq.ft. of luxury living space with 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and is completely upgraded with the finest designer finishes including viking connoisseur kitchen, custom built in cabinetry, hand finished beveled granite counters, Versailles Noche Travertine, polished distressed wood floors, and beamed ceilings. Master retreat is bright and open with a mosaic tiled bath and a private balcony overlooking the grand backyard. Set on a half acre, this beautiful and completely landscaped estate hosts a stunning backyard patio, fire pit, cabana, pool & spa overlooking unparalleled views.