Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:35 AM

25281 Prado Del Grandioso

25281 Prado Del Grandioso · (818) 621-9445
Location

25281 Prado Del Grandioso, Calabasas, CA 91302
The Oaks

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$19,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5323 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to the Exclusive Estates at The Oaks in most exclusive community in Calabasas ~French Country Inspired single story home at the very end of a quiet street in The Estates at the Oaks. A private courtyard with outdoor fireplace and setting area .Entry welcomes you to this 4 bedroom 5 bath Magical Home. Elegantly detailed with fine designer finishes thru-out. Gleaming wood floors,custom beam ceiling & built-in cabinetry
accentuate the formal living area.The magnificent chef's kitchen w/ Sub Zero & Wolf professional stainless appliances,granite counters &
tile work & custom hand distressed/rubbed finished cabinetry. The elegant private master suite features a sitting area,
dual walk-in closets & sumptuous bath with limestone floors, spa tub, designer tile shower,water closet & vanity.Lushly landscaped gardens
surround this treasure. Other 3 en-suite bedrooms sharing there own bonus area The serene private rear yard includes s a salt water pool/spa,outdoor Patio , multiple fountains,& outdoor fireplace. All it needs is You

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25281 Prado Del Grandioso have any available units?
25281 Prado Del Grandioso has a unit available for $19,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 25281 Prado Del Grandioso have?
Some of 25281 Prado Del Grandioso's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25281 Prado Del Grandioso currently offering any rent specials?
25281 Prado Del Grandioso isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25281 Prado Del Grandioso pet-friendly?
No, 25281 Prado Del Grandioso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 25281 Prado Del Grandioso offer parking?
Yes, 25281 Prado Del Grandioso does offer parking.
Does 25281 Prado Del Grandioso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25281 Prado Del Grandioso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25281 Prado Del Grandioso have a pool?
Yes, 25281 Prado Del Grandioso has a pool.
Does 25281 Prado Del Grandioso have accessible units?
No, 25281 Prado Del Grandioso does not have accessible units.
Does 25281 Prado Del Grandioso have units with dishwashers?
No, 25281 Prado Del Grandioso does not have units with dishwashers.
