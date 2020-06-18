25281 Prado Del Grandioso

Amenities

Welcome to the Exclusive Estates at The Oaks in most exclusive community in Calabasas ~French Country Inspired single story home at the very end of a quiet street in The Estates at the Oaks. A private courtyard with outdoor fireplace and setting area .Entry welcomes you to this 4 bedroom 5 bath Magical Home. Elegantly detailed with fine designer finishes thru-out. Gleaming wood floors,custom beam ceiling & built-in cabinetry

accentuate the formal living area.The magnificent chef's kitchen w/ Sub Zero & Wolf professional stainless appliances,granite counters &

tile work & custom hand distressed/rubbed finished cabinetry. The elegant private master suite features a sitting area,

dual walk-in closets & sumptuous bath with limestone floors, spa tub, designer tile shower,water closet & vanity.Lushly landscaped gardens

surround this treasure. Other 3 en-suite bedrooms sharing there own bonus area The serene private rear yard includes s a salt water pool/spa,outdoor Patio , multiple fountains,& outdoor fireplace. All it needs is You