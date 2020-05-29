25222 PRADO DEL MISTERIO

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Flexible lease. Available, move in ready. R-A-R-E to own or lease a home through the second gate in the tranquil Estates. Privacy, exclusivity, access to trails, state-of-the-art gym, tennis courts, & security. Elegant 5 bed, 6 bath custom built home, features a gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, a formal living & dining room, master suite with dual-master closets, en suite bathroom, over-sized tub, large separate shower, fireplace & balcony. The first floor junior master suite features an en suite bathroom, walk in closet, and separate entrance. Sprawling entertainers yard with lagoon style pool, slide and spa, BBQ, sport court, and large outdoor confidential patio with fireplace. Additional features include an office, two flexible bonus rooms, laundry room & two 2-car garages, making this the ultimate lease or purchase.