25222 PRADO DEL MISTERIO

Amenities
Flexible lease. Available, move in ready. R-A-R-E to own or lease a home through the second gate in the tranquil Estates. Privacy, exclusivity, access to trails, state-of-the-art gym, tennis courts, & security. Elegant 5 bed, 6 bath custom built home, features a gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, a formal living & dining room, master suite with dual-master closets, en suite bathroom, over-sized tub, large separate shower, fireplace & balcony. The first floor junior master suite features an en suite bathroom, walk in closet, and separate entrance. Sprawling entertainers yard with lagoon style pool, slide and spa, BBQ, sport court, and large outdoor confidential patio with fireplace. Additional features include an office, two flexible bonus rooms, laundry room & two 2-car garages, making this the ultimate lease or purchase.