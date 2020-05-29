All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 25222 PRADO DEL MISTERIO.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
25222 PRADO DEL MISTERIO
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

25222 PRADO DEL MISTERIO

25222 Prado Del Misterio · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

25222 Prado Del Misterio, Calabasas, CA 91302
The Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Flexible lease. Available, move in ready. R-A-R-E to own or lease a home through the second gate in the tranquil Estates. Privacy, exclusivity, access to trails, state-of-the-art gym, tennis courts, & security. Elegant 5 bed, 6 bath custom built home, features a gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, a formal living & dining room, master suite with dual-master closets, en suite bathroom, over-sized tub, large separate shower, fireplace & balcony. The first floor junior master suite features an en suite bathroom, walk in closet, and separate entrance. Sprawling entertainers yard with lagoon style pool, slide and spa, BBQ, sport court, and large outdoor confidential patio with fireplace. Additional features include an office, two flexible bonus rooms, laundry room & two 2-car garages, making this the ultimate lease or purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25222 PRADO DEL MISTERIO have any available units?
25222 PRADO DEL MISTERIO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 25222 PRADO DEL MISTERIO have?
Some of 25222 PRADO DEL MISTERIO's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25222 PRADO DEL MISTERIO currently offering any rent specials?
25222 PRADO DEL MISTERIO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25222 PRADO DEL MISTERIO pet-friendly?
No, 25222 PRADO DEL MISTERIO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 25222 PRADO DEL MISTERIO offer parking?
Yes, 25222 PRADO DEL MISTERIO does offer parking.
Does 25222 PRADO DEL MISTERIO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25222 PRADO DEL MISTERIO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25222 PRADO DEL MISTERIO have a pool?
Yes, 25222 PRADO DEL MISTERIO has a pool.
Does 25222 PRADO DEL MISTERIO have accessible units?
No, 25222 PRADO DEL MISTERIO does not have accessible units.
Does 25222 PRADO DEL MISTERIO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25222 PRADO DEL MISTERIO has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 Bedrooms
Calabasas Apartments under $2,000Calabasas Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Calabasas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA
Manhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts