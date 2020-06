Amenities

24 Hour gate guarded Calabasas Hills home with brand new flooring, paint and quarts kitchen counter tops. This home is very well maintained. It has high ceilings, family room off the large kitchen with breakfast area, and the large master has a giant walk-in closet. Every room has plantation shutters. Ideally located within walking distance to Bay Laurel and the association pool.