24100 Calabasas

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent location within walking distance to the lovely Calabasas Commons. Stunning stone floors and high ceilings throughout the kitchen and living room. Fully upgraded with modern touches. Open floor plan with an upgraded kitchen, island, and all stainless steel appliances. Brand new washer and dryer also included. Enjoy a formal living room with an elegant fireplace and large windows flooding the space with light. Two sets of french doors leading to the exceptional patio which is perfect for entertaining. Master suite with large walk in closet, dual vanity, separate tub and shower and french doors leading to the large patio. Secondary bedroom with large walk-in closet and upgraded bathroom. Living room, Dining room and Master Bedroom stylish furniture included. Ample closet and storage space throughout. 2 Car Garage Parking included. Close to shopping, Calabasas Commons, and Fine Dining. This is a must see!