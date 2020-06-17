All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

24100 Calabasas

24100 Calabasas Road · (818) 943-4332
Location

24100 Calabasas Road, Calabasas, CA 91302

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent location within walking distance to the lovely Calabasas Commons. Stunning stone floors and high ceilings throughout the kitchen and living room. Fully upgraded with modern touches. Open floor plan with an upgraded kitchen, island, and all stainless steel appliances. Brand new washer and dryer also included. Enjoy a formal living room with an elegant fireplace and large windows flooding the space with light. Two sets of french doors leading to the exceptional patio which is perfect for entertaining. Master suite with large walk in closet, dual vanity, separate tub and shower and french doors leading to the large patio. Secondary bedroom with large walk-in closet and upgraded bathroom. Living room, Dining room and Master Bedroom stylish furniture included. Ample closet and storage space throughout. 2 Car Garage Parking included. Close to shopping, Calabasas Commons, and Fine Dining. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24100 Calabasas have any available units?
24100 Calabasas has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 24100 Calabasas have?
Some of 24100 Calabasas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24100 Calabasas currently offering any rent specials?
24100 Calabasas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24100 Calabasas pet-friendly?
No, 24100 Calabasas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 24100 Calabasas offer parking?
Yes, 24100 Calabasas does offer parking.
Does 24100 Calabasas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24100 Calabasas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24100 Calabasas have a pool?
No, 24100 Calabasas does not have a pool.
Does 24100 Calabasas have accessible units?
No, 24100 Calabasas does not have accessible units.
Does 24100 Calabasas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24100 Calabasas has units with dishwashers.
