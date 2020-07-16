23663 Park Capri

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking hot tub

Available July 15th this one bed one bath is located in the heart of Calabasas walking distance to the Commons shops and restaurants and access to the lake, pool and spa. There is one parking spot and parking on the street along with plenty of guest parking. The unit has a front porch area that overlooks the award winning gardens and features a large living room, updated kitchen with appliances included. Central air and heat, a full bathroom and the master has a walk in closet and plantation shutters.