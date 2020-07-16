All apartments in Calabasas
23663 Park Capri
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

23663 Park Capri

23663 Park Capri · No Longer Available
Location

23663 Park Capri, Calabasas, CA 91302
Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Available July 15th this one bed one bath is located in the heart of Calabasas walking distance to the Commons shops and restaurants and access to the lake, pool and spa. There is one parking spot and parking on the street along with plenty of guest parking. The unit has a front porch area that overlooks the award winning gardens and features a large living room, updated kitchen with appliances included. Central air and heat, a full bathroom and the master has a walk in closet and plantation shutters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23663 Park Capri have any available units?
23663 Park Capri doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 23663 Park Capri have?
Some of 23663 Park Capri's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23663 Park Capri currently offering any rent specials?
23663 Park Capri is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23663 Park Capri pet-friendly?
No, 23663 Park Capri is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 23663 Park Capri offer parking?
Yes, 23663 Park Capri offers parking.
Does 23663 Park Capri have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23663 Park Capri does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23663 Park Capri have a pool?
Yes, 23663 Park Capri has a pool.
Does 23663 Park Capri have accessible units?
No, 23663 Park Capri does not have accessible units.
Does 23663 Park Capri have units with dishwashers?
No, 23663 Park Capri does not have units with dishwashers.
