23594 Park South Street

Amenities

new construction garage basketball court tennis court game room media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court game room parking garage media room new construction tennis court

Exquisite Calabasas Estate - Magnificent and ultra-private palatial estate located in the exclusive Parksouth community of Calabasas. Behind two gates and situated on 15 acres and arguably the best promontory view lot in all of Calabasas. Newly constructed, the approximately 27,000 square foot main residence features a dramatic entry, enormous living spaces for grand entertaining, game room, bowling alley, three bars, screening room, library, study and a 17 car sub-subterranean garage. Lighted tennis and basketball courts and an approximately 1400 square foot two bedroom guest house. Do not miss out on this rare opportunity to experience true luxury in prime Calabasas! - SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE



(RLNE2730267)