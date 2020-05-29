All apartments in Calabasas
23594 Park South Street
23594 Park South Street

23594 Park South St · No Longer Available
Location

23594 Park South St, Calabasas, CA 91302
Park South

Amenities

Exquisite Calabasas Estate - Magnificent and ultra-private palatial estate located in the exclusive Parksouth community of Calabasas. Behind two gates and situated on 15 acres and arguably the best promontory view lot in all of Calabasas. Newly constructed, the approximately 27,000 square foot main residence features a dramatic entry, enormous living spaces for grand entertaining, game room, bowling alley, three bars, screening room, library, study and a 17 car sub-subterranean garage. Lighted tennis and basketball courts and an approximately 1400 square foot two bedroom guest house. Do not miss out on this rare opportunity to experience true luxury in prime Calabasas! - SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE

(RLNE2730267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23594 Park South Street have any available units?
23594 Park South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 23594 Park South Street have?
Some of 23594 Park South Street's amenities include new construction, garage, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23594 Park South Street currently offering any rent specials?
23594 Park South Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23594 Park South Street pet-friendly?
No, 23594 Park South Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 23594 Park South Street offer parking?
Yes, 23594 Park South Street does offer parking.
Does 23594 Park South Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23594 Park South Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23594 Park South Street have a pool?
No, 23594 Park South Street does not have a pool.
Does 23594 Park South Street have accessible units?
No, 23594 Park South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23594 Park South Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23594 Park South Street does not have units with dishwashers.
