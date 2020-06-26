22840 Sparrowdell Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pool fire pit hot tub bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill hot tub

Built among a quiet double cul-de-sac street, this lovely multi-level home is located in the desirable Mulwood neighborhood of Calabasas. Upon entry through the double doors, discover an open floorplan with quick upstairs/downstairs access, featuring vaulted ceilings, arched windows and modern, recessed lighting throughout. Earthtone slate floors cover the formal dining room, kitchen, family room, and hallway areas. Unwind in the expansive master bedroom (20x20) with a full master bathroom while enjoying backyard views. Two of the bedrooms have direct access onto the front patio for expanded space. The lower bedroom can be accessed through a side entryway. Step outside to a pool, spa, deck, and firepit, all securely gated off from the BBQ/play area. Experience a truly relaxing and accomodating home with this Mulwood beauty!