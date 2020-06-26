All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:35 AM

22840 Sparrowdell Drive

22840 Sparrow Dell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22840 Sparrow Dell Drive, Calabasas, CA 91302
Greater Mulwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fire pit
hot tub
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Built among a quiet double cul-de-sac street, this lovely multi-level home is located in the desirable Mulwood neighborhood of Calabasas. Upon entry through the double doors, discover an open floorplan with quick upstairs/downstairs access, featuring vaulted ceilings, arched windows and modern, recessed lighting throughout. Earthtone slate floors cover the formal dining room, kitchen, family room, and hallway areas. Unwind in the expansive master bedroom (20x20) with a full master bathroom while enjoying backyard views. Two of the bedrooms have direct access onto the front patio for expanded space. The lower bedroom can be accessed through a side entryway. Step outside to a pool, spa, deck, and firepit, all securely gated off from the BBQ/play area. Experience a truly relaxing and accomodating home with this Mulwood beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22840 Sparrowdell Drive have any available units?
22840 Sparrowdell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 22840 Sparrowdell Drive have?
Some of 22840 Sparrowdell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22840 Sparrowdell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22840 Sparrowdell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22840 Sparrowdell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22840 Sparrowdell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 22840 Sparrowdell Drive offer parking?
No, 22840 Sparrowdell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 22840 Sparrowdell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22840 Sparrowdell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22840 Sparrowdell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22840 Sparrowdell Drive has a pool.
Does 22840 Sparrowdell Drive have accessible units?
No, 22840 Sparrowdell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22840 Sparrowdell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22840 Sparrowdell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

