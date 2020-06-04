All apartments in Burlingame
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

525 Almer Rd Apt 302

525 Almer Road · (628) 220-3281
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

525 Almer Road, Burlingame, CA 94010
Downtown Burlingame

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 525 Almer Rd Apt 302 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1485 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Three bed, two bath top floor unit with great natural light in downtown Burlingame! VIDEO TOUR! - **WATCH THE VIDEO TOUR AND "APPLY NOW" IF YOU LIKE WHAT YOU SEE!!**

Clean and comfortable (3) three bedroom, (2) two bathroom condo for lease in the heart of downtown Burlingame!

Walk to multiple breakfast, lunch and dinner dining options! There are also numerous shops and gyms of every kind, parks, a great public library and two well appointed grocery stores within a block or two of this unit (Mollie Stones & Safeway).

Must see video walk through: https://youtu.be/HtTE2c13PNQ

This ideal location is close to public transportation, schools and major traffic routes, while still maintaining that quiet and clean small town feel.

Additional features include:
- (3) Three bedrooms
- (2) Two full bathrooms
- Updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless appliances
- Inviting living room with decorative fireplace, access to covered balcony with pool view!
- Abundant closet space
- (2) Two garage parking spaces
- (1) One storage locker in garage
- Free laundry facility onsite
- Complex features pool/spa/updated exercise room

Must see virtual tour: http://www.4waytours.com/tours/525almer/

Great local schools include the following top rated institutions:
- Franklin Elementary School
- Lincoln Elementary School
- Roosevelt Elementary School
- Burlingame High School
- Burlingame Intermediate School
- McKinley Elementary School
- Washington Elementary School

About the area: walking distance to Burlingame Avenue, a friendly and fun downtown! There are fun activities for kids as well as nice restaurants, boutiques, and events for adults. Burlingame boasts fabulous farmers markets and art shows in the park throughout the summer, as well as street fairs and fine dining there really is something for everyone! Location is central to everything. Caltrain is a 10 minute walk and downtown Burlingame is just beyond the train station where there are wonderful shops and restaurants.

Dimensions (approximate):
- Living Room 15' Sq Ft x 15' Sq Ft
- Dining Room 15' Sq Ft x 13' Sq Ft
- Master Bedroom 17' Sq Ft x 12' Sq Ft
- 2nd Bedroom 15' Sq Ft x 11' Sq Ft
- 3rd Bedroom 15' Sq Ft x 10' Sq Ft

Application information:
- Please note that all properties require each applicant to have a minimum FICO score of 700 and a combined minimum verifiable gross income of at least (3) three times the monthly rent.
- Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.
- Each applicant must complete a PET, NO PET, and/or an ASSISTANCE ANIMAL profile at https://gofivestarpm.petscreening.com
- Minimum 12 month lease term
- No co-signers
- No pets considered
- Tenant pays all utilities (except water, garbage & HOA dues)
- Renter's Insurance required

Professionally managed by:

Five Star Property Management
(650) 435-5906 Ext. 2 Leasing Line
Speak with a live agent Mon-Fri 9am - 8pm & Sat-Sun 9am - 5pm PST!!

Additional listings: http://gofivestarpm.com/rentals

Five Star Property Management offers all residents the ability to pay rent and security deposits online 24/7 via Check, Debit or Credit card, thus eliminating the need to mail in or drop off payments!

You can also view account information and create & track maintenance requests online from the comfort of your home or on the go with your mobile device!

Equal Housing Opportunity

About Us: Five Star Property Management is the Bay Areas premier boutique property management company. Our property management professionals help real estate owners and investors like you manage your properties throughout the Bay Area by handling all facets of the day-to-day management of your properties and partnering with you to develop long-term investment management strategies.

For more information about our property management services, please visit our educational blog page: https://gofivestarpm.com/burlingame-property-management-blog/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4768412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Almer Rd Apt 302 have any available units?
525 Almer Rd Apt 302 has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 525 Almer Rd Apt 302 have?
Some of 525 Almer Rd Apt 302's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Almer Rd Apt 302 currently offering any rent specials?
525 Almer Rd Apt 302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Almer Rd Apt 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Almer Rd Apt 302 is pet friendly.
Does 525 Almer Rd Apt 302 offer parking?
Yes, 525 Almer Rd Apt 302 does offer parking.
Does 525 Almer Rd Apt 302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Almer Rd Apt 302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Almer Rd Apt 302 have a pool?
Yes, 525 Almer Rd Apt 302 has a pool.
Does 525 Almer Rd Apt 302 have accessible units?
No, 525 Almer Rd Apt 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Almer Rd Apt 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Almer Rd Apt 302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Almer Rd Apt 302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Almer Rd Apt 302 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 525 Almer Rd Apt 302?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

