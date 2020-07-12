/
mills estates
237 Apartments for rent in Mills Estates, Burlingame, CA
10 Units Available
Skyline Terrace
3133 Frontera Way, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,762
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,915
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,960
1703 sqft
Mid-rise community near I-280. Fantastic upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows and gourmet kitchens included. A gym, hot tub, pool and grill area available.
1 Unit Available
Burlingame West
1830 Sequoia Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a virtual tour of our community! Send us a message to book your tour.
1 Unit Available
1391 Madera WAY
1391 Madera Way, Millbrae, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2190 sqft
Stellar location! This home is located in the Mills Estates with bay views. Spacious four bedroom, two bathroom home with large family and living rooms, and dining area.
1 Unit Available
1340 Murchison Drive
1340 Murchison Drive, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1770 sqft
This 1,770 sq. ft. detached home features a 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and was built in 1961. A well maintained home with a lot size of appx. 13,250 sq. ft.. The huge fenced yard provides security, privacy and pure enjoyment.
1 Unit Available
391 Marcella WAY
391 Marcella Way, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
255 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Professionals, we have four new fully furnished, private, executive suites with high coffered ceilings available for monthly leases.
1 Unit Available
1353 Columbus Ave
1353 Columbus Avenue, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath House - Fantastic Location - 1353 Columbus Ave Burlingame, CA 94010 AVAILABLE: Immediately Call or Text Devyn to schedule a showing 650-483-0679.
1 Unit Available
431 Richmond Dr # 1
431 Richmond Dr, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1400 sqft
Furnished Spacious Apt Downtown Millbrae Pets OK - Property Id: 286074 Fully Furnished, Spacious Apt in ?? of Downtown Millbrae · Very safe area · 10 min walk to Starbucks, Trader Joe's, restaurants, transit · 100% Move-in ready · Spacious living
1 Unit Available
2112 Easton DR
2112 Easton Drive, Burlingame, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2918 sqft
Experience comfortable living in this large 5 bedroom/6 bathroom home located on the border of Burlingame and Millbrae. Each of the bedrooms include a private full bath, and the master bedroom features a large walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
505 Poplar Ave., 505B, Millbrae, CA 94030
505 Poplar Ave, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
965 sqft
Multi-Family Apartments Multi-Family - 136 units Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community.
1 Unit Available
304 Lansdale Ave., 304B, Millbrae, CA 94030
304 Lansdale Avenue, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
965 sqft
Multi-Family Apartments Multi-Family - 136 units Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community.
1 Unit Available
88 South Broadway Unit 3402
88 S Broadway, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1260 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Gorgeous, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo property rental in a friendly neighborhood in Millbrae. Parking is available inside the building for 2 cars.
1 Unit Available
201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030
201 Richmond Dr, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
735 sqft
Multi-Family Apartments Multi-Family - 136 units Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community.
1 Unit Available
205 Richmond Drive, 205C, Millbrae, CA 94030
205 Richmond Dr, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
735 sqft
Multi-Family Apartments Multi-Family - 136 units Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community.
Results within 5 miles of Mills Estates
55 Units Available
Anson
1008 Carolan Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,595
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,535
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,062
1405 sqft
Anson strikes the perfect balance between the buzz of San Francisco, the convenience of the Peninsula, and the quiet charm of Burlingame.
15 Units Available
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,069
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,554
1138 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
38 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,524
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
38 Units Available
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,932
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,434
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
22 Units Available
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,111
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,357
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
11 Units Available
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,083
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,429
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,179
838 sqft
Ryan Tower is a newly renovated downtown San Mateo luxury high rise. This landmark building is located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
17 Units Available
Metropolitan Apartments
338 S Fremont St, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,074
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Steps from some of downtown San Mateo's finest shops and restaurants. Award-winning apartment community with a lap pool, steam room, clubhouse and movie theater. Gated underground parking available. Smoke-free units with fireplace, in-unit laundry.
39 Units Available
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,846
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,093
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,350
1321 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
13 Units Available
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,438
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
824 sqft
Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live.
25 Units Available
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,764
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,013
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,597
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.
6 Units Available
Club View
849 W Orange Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
980 sqft
Located near public transportation, I-101 and I-280, as well as shops and restaurants. Units have fireplace, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community features 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and parking.
